ETV Bharat / state

Detained For Two Weeks In Madhya Pradesh - Harrowing Experience Of 163 Bihar Children Going To Study In Maharashtra And Karnataka Madrasas

“An FIR (0430/2026) was registered at the Katina GRP police station and the eight guardians and teachers accompanying the children were charged with human trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, concealment from parents and illegal transit. The children were shifted to government-run shelter homes and other buildings at Katni and Jabalpur, about 90km away, during the wee hours of April 13,” Rameez added.

“It was a joint intervention by the GRP, RPF, CWC, and Child Protection Unit (CPU) based on information provided by Durgesh Maraiyya, a CWC member. The group’s pleas fell on deaf ears. All of them were kept at the railway police station at Katni for around seven hours,” Araria-based advocate and member of civil society organisation Jan Jagran Shakti Sangathan (JJSS), Rameez Reza told ETV Bharat.

The railway police once again vigorously checked their tickets and documents once they reached Prayagraj Junction, and the GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) allowed them to proceed toward their destination. The next day as the train reached Katni Junction, the RPF and GRP again checked their documents and asked them to deboard. They were detained and kept at the railway police station there.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Patna Junction verified their documents and credentials to ascertain that it was not an attempt at human trafficking and allowed them to proceed. The children and their accompanying teachers boarded train number 17609 Patna – Purna (Pune) Express as a part of their onward journey on the same day.

Altogether 145 were from Araria district, 16 from Supaul, and one each from Purnea and Kishanganj. They were chaperoned by eight people – local madrasa teachers – and were being taken to Madrasa Jamia Ashrafia Anjuman-e-Islamia at Udgir and Faizul Quran madrasa at Nanded in Maharashtra, and Madrasa Darul Uloom Imdadiya at Bidar in Karnataka.

Their parents and social organisations alleged that the prevailing communal situation, narrative against madrasas, and targeting people on the basis of their religion were among the reasons behind the mess. Hailing from socio-economically disadvantaged Seemanchal (northeastern) districts of Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj and Supaul in the state, the kids aged between six and 15 years arrived in buses to the Patna junction on April 11.

To top it, their torment is yet to end. Their parents or guardians must present them before the Child Welfare Committees (CWC) – district-level, quasi-judicial bodies constituted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 – every 15 days until a closure report is submitted in the case. It is a step that will keep reminding them of the nightmare they suffered.

Patna: The train journey for 163 children from Bihar, meant to be a joyful ride to study in madrasas in Maharashtra and Karnataka, turned into an ordeal for them and their parents. Labelled as trafficking victims, they spent around two weeks confined in railway police stations, child care homes and other shelters in Madhya Pradesh before being reunited with their families.

The railway police authorities also started enquiring whether the children were indeed being taken to the three madrasas in Maharashtra and Karnataka. They received an affirmative ground report.

Back home, the local police stations informed the parents about the detention of the children, triggering a wave of panic. Mohammad Asif, a part-time vegetable seller and farmer from Bhangia village under Bairgachhi police station was one of them. His 14-year-old son was going to the madrasa at Udgir in Maharashtra to continue his studies.

“I was surprised and worried when the police knocked at my residence in the dead of night and told me that my son had been detained along with other children. He has been studying at the madrasa at Udgir since 2024 and returned home when it closed for over a month for Ramazan and Eid. He was simply going there to continue his studies,” Asif said.

Parents of the children and Jan Jagran Shakti Sangathan (JJSS) members (ETV Bharat)

“I and parents of a few other children spent the night at the police station. Police officials recorded videos of our statements, sent them to Katni and assured us that the children would soon be released. But nothing happened. The authorities at Katni had taken away mobile phones from the children, so we couldn't even contact them. We were completely worried, and some of us even cried,” Asif added.

The next day, 55 parents of the detained children took a bus to Patna, boarded a train and reached Katni. They had a harrowing experience. Madhya Pradesh government authorities initially did not allow them to meet their sons but relented later. However, all of them had to return empty-handed as officials refused to release the children pending investigation.

Meanwhile, the JJSS and other social organisations in Katni became active and pursued the case in Katni. Finally, the government authorities completed the process of the Social Investigation Report (SIR) under pressure, and the children, along with their teachers, were released on April 23. They boarded a train on the same day and reached Araria on the morning of April 25.

The local CWCs completed the legal formalities and handed over the children to their parents or guardians with a rider that they will have to be produced before the committees every 15 days till the final closure report in the case is not submitted.

“We are poor labourers. We cannot afford to send our children to good schools. My two kids have been studying in the madrasas in other states for the past two years. Please do not get us entangled in police and court cases. We have to work for our living. We cannot afford slippers for ourselves. How much will we be able to roam around? I am saying this with much sadness that we have not used the stove at our home for the past 15 days out of worry. My kids were detained for a long time. The children of the rich would not have stayed in detention for so long. Just allow us to live,” said Mohammad Jalal of Bagdahara village in Araria district.

Several parents expressed the lack of good government schools and madrasas in Bihar due to which they are forced to send their children to madrasas in other states. “The madrasas in Maharashtra and Karnataka take care of the food, accommodation, clothes, and books of the children, relieving us of the financial burden of education. They also provide better and modern education to the students in comparison to the madrasas here,” Asif said.

“If I go to private schools here, they demand Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 as admission fee and more money for breakfast, soaps and other things. How could we afford to spend so much? My grandsons used to comfortably study in madrasas outside the state, and the ‘maulanas’ (madrasa teachers) used to safely bring them home in the holidays and take them back again. We will not send our children and grandchildren outside if the Bihar government opens good madrasas here,” said Biwi Anjuman of Farik panchayat in Narpatganj block of Araria.

The parents claimed that the incident has left their sons traumatised. JJSS secretary Ashish Ranjan raised questions about the motive behind stopping the children while on way to their respective madrasas.

“The pertinent question is whether the children were stopped simply because they hail from the Muslim community and were going to take Islamic education? We suspect that the present communal situation, especially the political and administrative environment prevailing in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states, is affecting such actions. This could also be seen in context to the narrative being propagated against the madrasa education,” Ashish said.

The JJSS and the parents of the affected children have demanded an impartial probe in the entire matter to fix the responsibility of officers involved in it, compensation for the children and teachers, a clear standard operating procedure to ensure that such incidents are not repeated, and equal standards for all educational institutions.

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