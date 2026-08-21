Harmless 'Ant-Stealing' Mosquito Found in Keralam's Kasaragod
Unlike common mosquitoes that feed on blood, this species has a rather unusual food habit — it steals sweet liquid from ants, reports Sandeep Balakrishnan.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Kasaragod: At a time when mosquitoes are usually associated with bites and the spread of diseases, an entomology team in Kasaragod has recorded a rare mosquito species that does neither.
The mosquito, identified as Malaya genurostris, was found during a field survey at Padannakkadappuram in Valiyaparamba panchayat by a team from the Kasaragod District Vector Control Unit. Unlike common mosquitoes that feed on blood, this species has a rather unusual food habit — it steals sweet liquid from ants.
The survey was led by District Malaria Officer K V Geeresh, along with Biologist Prasanlal, Health Supervisor VV Sureshkumar, Health Inspector Jagadeesh and insect collectors H Latha, PV Manojkumar and C Aneesh.
A Mosquito That Steals From Ants
Malaya genurostris is particularly associated with ants of the Crematogaster genus. These ants are known for walking with their abdomens raised.
The mosquito approaches an ant face-to-face and uses its unusual mouthpart to obtain sweet liquid stored in the ant's mouth. This behaviour has earned species of the genus the description "ant-associated mosquitoes."
The mosquito's appearance is also distinctive, with its small body covered in shining scales showing shades of silver, violet and light blue. Its mouthpart is different from the straight, elongated proboscis commonly associated with mosquitoes. In Malaya genurostris, the proboscis curves upwards and has a swollen tip specially adapted for obtaining liquid from ants. When not feeding, it folds underneath the head and body.
No Threat To Humans
The species does not bite humans and is not known to spread diseases, making it very different from the mosquitoes that are responsible for illnesses like malaria and dengue.
Its breeding habits are also unusual. Instead of breeding in large pools of stagnant water, the mosquito lays its eggs in small natural water collections, including tree hollows, bamboo cavities and water trapped between large leaves.
Recorded In Keralam 90 Years Ago
The species has a long history of scientific observation. It was first reported in 1908, when an Englishman, Dr Daniels, collected a specimen at a bungalow in Malaysia and handed it over to researcher Dr G F Leicester, who subsequently named the species. Scientists later identified 11 more species belonging to the Malaya genus.
Retired zoology professor Dr P K Sumodan noted that Malaya genurostris had already been recorded in Keralam in 1938.
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