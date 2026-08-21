ETV Bharat / state

Harmless 'Ant-Stealing' Mosquito Found in Keralam's Kasaragod

The mosquito, identified as Malaya genurostris, was found during a field survey at Padannakkadappuram in Valiyaparamba panchayat by a team from the Kasaragod District Vector Control Unit. ( ETV Bharat )

Kasaragod: At a time when mosquitoes are usually associated with bites and the spread of diseases, an entomology team in Kasaragod has recorded a rare mosquito species that does neither.

The mosquito, identified as Malaya genurostris, was found during a field survey at Padannakkadappuram in Valiyaparamba panchayat by a team from the Kasaragod District Vector Control Unit. Unlike common mosquitoes that feed on blood, this species has a rather unusual food habit — it steals sweet liquid from ants.

The survey was led by District Malaria Officer K V Geeresh, along with Biologist Prasanlal, Health Supervisor VV Sureshkumar, Health Inspector Jagadeesh and insect collectors H Latha, PV Manojkumar and C Aneesh.

A Mosquito That Steals From Ants

Malaya genurostris is particularly associated with ants of the Crematogaster genus. These ants are known for walking with their abdomens raised.

The mosquito approaches an ant face-to-face and uses its unusual mouthpart to obtain sweet liquid stored in the ant's mouth. This behaviour has earned species of the genus the description "ant-associated mosquitoes."

The mosquito's appearance is also distinctive, with its small body covered in shining scales showing shades of silver, violet and light blue. Its mouthpart is different from the straight, elongated proboscis commonly associated with mosquitoes. In Malaya genurostris, the proboscis curves upwards and has a swollen tip specially adapted for obtaining liquid from ants. When not feeding, it folds underneath the head and body.