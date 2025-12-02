ETV Bharat / state

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip Jadavpur University Convocation After BCCI's 'No'

Kolkata: World Cup-winning women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was earlier invited by Jadavpur University to receive DLitt during the varsity’s convocation on December 24, will not be able to attend the event.

This is because the BCCI has refused to grant her permission to attend the special convocation to accept the honour. VC Chiranjib Bhattacharya said on Monday though Harmanpreet was interested but BCCI did not grant permission.

Bhattacharya said, "Harmanpreet Kaur was interested but she won't be able to attend the event as she did not get permission from the board (BCCI)." Earlier, JU invited Harman over phone and email. Thereafter, she sought permission from the board. It is believed that the cricket series between India and Sri Lanka came in between. It is emerging as a possible reason. Sri Lanka is visiting India to play five T20 matches later this year.

The first match of the series will be played in Visakhapatnam on December 21 and the second on December 23. The third match of the series will be played on December 26. The fourth and final matches will be played in Kerala on December 28 and 30.