Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip Jadavpur University Convocation After BCCI's 'No'
JU VC Bhattacharya said Harmanpreet Kaur was interested but she did not get permission from the board (BCCI).
Published : December 2, 2025 at 1:14 AM IST
Kolkata: World Cup-winning women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was earlier invited by Jadavpur University to receive DLitt during the varsity’s convocation on December 24, will not be able to attend the event.
This is because the BCCI has refused to grant her permission to attend the special convocation to accept the honour. VC Chiranjib Bhattacharya said on Monday though Harmanpreet was interested but BCCI did not grant permission.
Bhattacharya said, "Harmanpreet Kaur was interested but she won't be able to attend the event as she did not get permission from the board (BCCI)." Earlier, JU invited Harman over phone and email. Thereafter, she sought permission from the board. It is believed that the cricket series between India and Sri Lanka came in between. It is emerging as a possible reason. Sri Lanka is visiting India to play five T20 matches later this year.
The first match of the series will be played in Visakhapatnam on December 21 and the second on December 23. The third match of the series will be played on December 26. The fourth and final matches will be played in Kerala on December 28 and 30.
The Indian team is going to play a match a day before the convocation. The third match is two days later. As a result, it is natural that the captain will not get a leave in the middle of the series. That is probably why the board did not allow Harmanpreet Kaur to attend the Jadavpur convocation.
Moreover, the university authorities have called a quick meeting due to last-minute obstacles. Jadavpur University authorities decided to invite Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee as the chief guest this time but he is not in the country now. It is not possible for him to be present either.
According to sources, the name proposed as a replacement may be All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Sitaram.
Former ISRO chairman S Somnath. DRDO chairman Sameer V Kamath, Anandan National Research Foundation CEO Shivakumar Kalyanaraman and IIT Kharagpur director Professor Suman Chakraborty have also been considered as special guests.
