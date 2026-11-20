Harjinder Singh Dhami Elected SGPC President For Sixth Consecutive Term
Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami was unanimously re-elected Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president for a sixth consecutive term during Friday’s annual general session in Amritsar.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Amritsar: Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami was elected president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the sixth consecutive term by unanimous decision during its annual general session held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall at the SGPC headquarters on Friday.
The session began at 12 noon with prayers, after which Dhami was elected to the top post of the Sikh religious body. Dhami has been serving as SGPC president since 2021.
Besides the president, the senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary and 11 members of the executive committee were also elected.
ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਛੇਵੀਂ ਵਾਰ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਚੁਣੇ ਗਏ ਐਡਵੋਕੇਟ ਹਰਜਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਧਾਮੀ ਲੰਮੇ ਅਰਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਸਿੱਖ ਸੰਸਥਾ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ। 1956 ਵਿਚ ਜਨਮੇ ਐਡਵੋਕੇਟ ਹਰਜਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬੀਏ, ਐਲਐਲਬੀ ਪਾਸ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਚਾਰ ਦਹਾਕਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਵਕਾਲਤ ਦੇ ਪੇਸ਼ੇ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ। ਉਹ 1996 ਵਿਚ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਬਣੇ ਅਤੇ ਉਦੋਂ ਤੋਂ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਬਣਦੇ ਰਹੇ। ਉਹ ਧਰਮ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਵੀ ਰਹੇ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਤ੍ਰਿੰਗ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਵੀ ਬਣੇ। ਐਡਵੋਕੇਟ ਧਾਮੀ 2019 ਵਿਚ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਜਨਰਲ ਸਕੱਤਰ ਚੁਣੇ ਗਏ, ਜਿਸ ਮਗਰੋਂ 2020 ਵਿਚ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਸਕੱਤਰ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ’ਤੇ ਸੇਵਾ ਨਿਭਾਈ। ਉਸ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਨਵੰਬਰ 2021 ਵਿਚ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਬਣੇ ਅਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਇਸ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਛੇਵੀਂ ਵਾਰ ਚੁਣੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਉਹ ਸਿੱਖ ਸਰੋਕਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਡੂੰਘੀ ਪਕੜ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਕ ਦਿਆਨਤਦਾਰ ਆਗੂ ਵਜੋਂ ਜਾਣੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ। ਸਿੱਖ ਸੰਘਰਸ਼ ਦੇ ਯੋਧਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਕੇਸਾਂ ਦੀ ਪੈਰਵਾਈ ਵੀ ਕਰਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਐਡਵੋਕੇਟ ਧਾਮੀ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਸਿੱਖ ਧਰਮ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਦੀਆਂ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਤਾਬਦੀਆਂ ਵੀ ਮਨਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨਗੀ ਦੀ ਅਹਿਮ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਨਿਭਾਉਂਦਿਆਂ ਸਿੱਖ ਸੰਸਥਾ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੀ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਮਜਬੂਤੀ ਲਈ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਤਵੱਜੋਂ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਿੱਖ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉੱਚ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸ਼ਕੀ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਿਤ ਅਤੇ ਤਿਆਰ ਕਰਨ ਵੱਲ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਖਾਸ ਧਿਆਨ ਦਿੱਤਾ, ਜਿਸ ਸਦਕਾ ਨਿਸਚੈ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਕੀ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਅਕੈਡਮੀ ਹੋਂਦ ਵਿਚ ਆਈ। ਇਹ ਯੋਗ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਨੂੰ ਮੁਫਤ ਵਿਚ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਕਾਰਜ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਐਡਵੋਕੇਟ ਧਾਮੀ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਵੀ ਖਾਸੀਅਤ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਸਿੱਖ ਜਥੇਬੰਦੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਤਾਲਮੇਲ ਵਿਚ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਸ ਸਦਕਾ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਹੀ ਪੰਥਕ ਜਥੇਬੰਦੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਸੰਸਥਾਵਾਂ ਭਰਵਾਂ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਦਿੰਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ। SGPC President Election 2026 #SGPC #SGPCElection #SGPCPresident #SGPCElection2026 #SGPCPresidentElection— Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) November 20, 2026
Born in 1956, Dhami holds BA and LLB degrees and practised law for nearly four decades. He first became an SGPC member in 1996 and served in various capacities, including on the Dharam Parchar Committee and the executive committee.
In 2019, he was elected SGPC general secretary and subsequently served as the committee’s chief secretary in 2020. In November 2021, he was elected president for the first time.
Dhami is known to oversee the organisation during crucial events, including historical anniversaries of Sikhs. He was also hailed for taking several initiatives for the welfare of the community.
The SGPC praised Dhami in a post on X, highlighting his legal advocacy for Sikh prisoners and leadership during major religious centenaries.
"He (Dhami) has also been pursuing the cases of the warriors of the Sikh religion...While fulfilling the important responsibility of the presidency, he paid special attention to the financial strength of the Sikh organisation Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee," it wrote.
The committee noted Dhami’s focus on strengthening the organization’s finances and establishing the Nishchaya Administrative Services Academy. "It is working to prepare eligible students free of cost. Another speciality of Advocate Dhami is that he always stays in touch with Sikh organisations, due to which all the Panthic organisations and institutions give him full support," the committee added.
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