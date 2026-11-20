ETV Bharat / state

Harjinder Singh Dhami Elected SGPC President For Sixth Consecutive Term

File photo of Harjinder Singh Dhami ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami was elected president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the sixth consecutive term by unanimous decision during its annual general session held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall at the SGPC headquarters on Friday.

The session began at 12 noon with prayers, after which Dhami was elected to the top post of the Sikh religious body. Dhami has been serving as SGPC president since 2021.

Besides the president, the senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary and 11 members of the executive committee were also elected. Born in 1956, Dhami holds BA and LLB degrees and practised law for nearly four decades. He first became an SGPC member in 1996 and served in various capacities, including on the Dharam Parchar Committee and the executive committee. In 2019, he was elected SGPC general secretary and subsequently served as the committee’s chief secretary in 2020. In November 2021, he was elected president for the first time.