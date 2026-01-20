ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Railway Station To Be Revamped For Ardh Kumbh Devotees

Haridwar: As the Ardh Kumbh fair is scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar in 2027, the Railways has started preparations for it. As part of the plan, Haridwar railway station will be expanded, and passenger facilities will be enhanced at Motichur and Jwalapur railway stations to facilitate Ardh Kumbh devotees, Moradabad divisional railway manager (DRM) Vineeta Srivastava said.

After conducting an on-site inspection of the railway station and holding a meeting with railway officials, Srivastava said, "The railway administration has started preparations for the 2027 Ardh Kumbh, which are being reviewed. Haridwar railway station will be redeveloped for Rs 460 crore. Under the project, the railway yard will be renovated, while temporary and permanent arrangements will be made in the transit areas for the accommodation of devotees attending the Ardh Kumbh."

During her inspection, Srivastava reviewed the condition of the track from Haridwar to Har Ki Pauri.

On frequent disruptions to rail traffic due to debris on the tracks, Moradabad division's senior commercial manager Aditya Gupta said, "A part of the track falls under the Rajaji National Park. A proposal regarding this has been sent to the forest department. Work has been carried out for the safety of the track. A proposal to treat the mountain slope has also been sent to the park administration and the Uttarakhand government. As soon as a decision is taken, action will be taken accordingly."