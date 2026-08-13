Haridwar Questions Wisdom Of Devotees Leaving Behind Heaps Of Garbage During Kanwar Mela
The city has been left to deal with heaps of garbage comprising over two lakh two pairs of footwear and a large number of clothes.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Haridwar: After the completion of the annual Kanwar Mela, Haridwar is left to deal with heaps of garbage. Photographs have emerged from the city showing over two lakh two pairs of slippers and shoes abandoned, along with a large number of clothes at various sites, including the Ganga ghats. Observers are stating that this is not only a sanitation issue but a question of whether the people truly understand their religious beliefs.
The tradition of devotees bathing, performing rituals, collecting Ganga Jal and returning home is a centuries-old practice. But the dumping of footwear and apparel at various sites is a new practice.
After bathing in the Ganges, people leave their old and dirty clothes behind along with the shoes and slippers. While some of these articles are swept away by the current, some get caught in the iron chains that devotees use to descend into the Ganges and hold onto while bathing.
People are questioning the origin of this tradition and whether it is an essential part of a religious ritual. Manoj Tripathi, a scholar of scriptures, disclosed, "Religious texts contain numerous references to the glory of the Ganges. But is it a religious duty to leave old shoes or dirty clothes on the ghats? No clear, authentic scriptural reference exists. Therefore, it is not appropriate to consider a habit a religious one merely because it has been prevalent among some people for a long time."
He added, "An interesting aspect of our religious behaviour is that we remove our shoes before entering the temple because the temple premises are considered sacred. We don't want to litter the temple steps. We take care to purify our bodies and clothes before approaching God."
"But when these same devotees leave the temple and come to the Ganga Ghat, they often forget this sense of purity. The Ganga Ghat is also part of the same pilgrimage site where we stand and pay obeisance to the Ganga. The ghat steps on which we sit and worship, the water in which we bathe and the place from where we take Ganga water home cannot be just an ordinary public place. They too are part of the religious experience. Therefore, purity does not only mean cleanliness within the temple but also responsibility towards the entire pilgrimage area," he maintained.
People are questioning how strange it is that during the Kanwar Mela, people defecate at the very spot where the Kumbh Mela is held, where rituals related right from birth to death, are performed.
Ujjwal Pandit, who is associated with the Haridwar Ganga Sabha, said, "We take Ganga water home. We use it for worship. We sprinkle it during any auspicious occasion. It has religious significance in the rituals associated with death and funeral. But why do we forget the steps of the ghat from where this water is taken? How can it be right to leave garbage on the same bank where the Ganga Aarti is performed?"
"How can hanging old clothes on the same chain that an elderly person or child holds while bathing in the Ganga be considered a part of devotion? Instead of seeing the Ganga only as water, there is a need to see it as a complete pilgrimage," added Pandit.
He said, “The Ganges, its banks, its ghats, the religious rituals performed there, and the entire cultural tradition associated with it combine to create the Ganges pilgrimage. The purpose of a pilgrimage cannot be simply to reach a place, bathe, worship at a temple and return home. The tradition of pilgrimage speaks of transforming a person from within."
"If a person comes to Haridwar, bathes in the Ganges and upon returning, leaves their garbage on the ghat, it is natural to question what they learned from the pilgrimage. If the Ganges is called Mother, then what kind of devotion is it to leave filth in the mother's home? If the ghat is considered sacred, then what religious sentiment is involved in leaving old clothes and slippers on its steps? The true belief is perhaps that devotees should leave the pilgrimage site cleaner and more organised after their departure," he said.
Ujjwal suggested that this could be a humanitarian solution to the problem of leaving old clothes on the banks of the Ganga.
"If a devotee has bought new clothes during his or her pilgrimage and doesn't want to take the old ones with them, he or she could give them to someone in need. Pilgrimage sites like Haridwar and Rishikesh are home to many people in need of clothes. Similarly, slippers and shoes can also be useful to someone in need," he said.
“The very Ganga we sip is now polluted. What kind of faith is this? Imagine the scene for a moment. A devotee enters the Ganga, folds his hands, offers prayers to the Sun, fills his palms with water and is about to sip the water. Suddenly, a dirty cloth, an old slipper or a torn book floats in front of him. Will he be able to sip the same water with ease?," he added.
"If a small piece of cloth or a foreign object falls into drinking water at home, we clean or change it before drinking. So why does our thinking change when it comes to the Ganga? If a person who believes in the Ganga's religious sanctity does not take responsibility for its physical cleanliness, his faith will remain incomplete," he pointed out.
Ujjwal said the figure of over two lakh pairs of slippers and shoes reflects changing social habits. He said the same situation may arise again next year. Therefore, the real solution lies not in removing the garbage after cleaning but in preventing the generation of garbage in the first place, he said.
The Ganga Sabha has stated that the role of religious leaders and the saint community can be extremely important in this regard because the devotees may ignore the administration's advice but follow it if it comes from a religious person.
It has been suggested that religious leaders should inform the devotees that service to the Ganga is not limited to performing aarti or offering water.
Ujjwal claimed that the Sabha is working in this direction. Before Aarti and from morning till evening, people are made to take an oath that they will take care of the cleanliness of Ganga.
Read More