ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Questions Wisdom Of Devotees Leaving Behind Heaps Of Garbage During Kanwar Mela

Haridwar: After the completion of the annual Kanwar Mela, Haridwar is left to deal with heaps of garbage. Photographs have emerged from the city showing over two lakh two pairs of slippers and shoes abandoned, along with a large number of clothes at various sites, including the Ganga ghats. Observers are stating that this is not only a sanitation issue but a question of whether the people truly understand their religious beliefs.

The tradition of devotees bathing, performing rituals, collecting Ganga Jal and returning home is a centuries-old practice. But the dumping of footwear and apparel at various sites is a new practice.

After bathing in the Ganges, people leave their old and dirty clothes behind along with the shoes and slippers. While some of these articles are swept away by the current, some get caught in the iron chains that devotees use to descend into the Ganges and hold onto while bathing.

People are questioning the origin of this tradition and whether it is an essential part of a religious ritual. Manoj Tripathi, a scholar of scriptures, disclosed, "Religious texts contain numerous references to the glory of the Ganges. But is it a religious duty to leave old shoes or dirty clothes on the ghats? No clear, authentic scriptural reference exists. Therefore, it is not appropriate to consider a habit a religious one merely because it has been prevalent among some people for a long time."

He added, "An interesting aspect of our religious behaviour is that we remove our shoes before entering the temple because the temple premises are considered sacred. We don't want to litter the temple steps. We take care to purify our bodies and clothes before approaching God."

"But when these same devotees leave the temple and come to the Ganga Ghat, they often forget this sense of purity. The Ganga Ghat is also part of the same pilgrimage site where we stand and pay obeisance to the Ganga. The ghat steps on which we sit and worship, the water in which we bathe and the place from where we take Ganga water home cannot be just an ordinary public place. They too are part of the religious experience. Therefore, purity does not only mean cleanliness within the temple but also responsibility towards the entire pilgrimage area," he maintained.

People are questioning how strange it is that during the Kanwar Mela, people defecate at the very spot where the Kumbh Mela is held, where rituals related right from birth to death, are performed.

Ujjwal Pandit, who is associated with the Haridwar Ganga Sabha, said, "We take Ganga water home. We use it for worship. We sprinkle it during any auspicious occasion. It has religious significance in the rituals associated with death and funeral. But why do we forget the steps of the ghat from where this water is taken? How can it be right to leave garbage on the same bank where the Ganga Aarti is performed?"

"How can hanging old clothes on the same chain that an elderly person or child holds while bathing in the Ganga be considered a part of devotion? Instead of seeing the Ganga only as water, there is a need to see it as a complete pilgrimage," added Pandit.

He said, “The Ganges, its banks, its ghats, the religious rituals performed there, and the entire cultural tradition associated with it combine to create the Ganges pilgrimage. The purpose of a pilgrimage cannot be simply to reach a place, bathe, worship at a temple and return home. The tradition of pilgrimage speaks of transforming a person from within."