ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Police Arrest Masterminds Of Counterfeit Currency Racket From Punjab

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Police have arrested the masterminds of the counterfeit currency racket that was busted in Haridwar, officials said on Sunday. The masterminds, identified as Sukhbir and his friend Pawan, have been nabbed from Punjab. The Police had earlier arrested four members of the gang for circulating counterfeit currency.

Sources disclosed that Sukhbir had earlier been convicted of bank fraud and of possessing counterfeit currency, and had befriended Pawan while in jail.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhay Singh disclosed that on July 6, the Police had arrested Sarjeet Singh, Tinku, Sumit Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar. A sum of Rs 84,500 in counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination was recovered from them.

"The four accused had come to Haridwar to circulate the counterfeit notes and had already circulated approximately Rs 10,000. They were arrested during a Police check and sent to jail on court orders. All four accused are residents of Gurdaspur district in Punjab," said Abhay.