Haridwar Police Arrest Masterminds Of Counterfeit Currency Racket From Punjab
The Uttarakhand Police had earlier nabbed four members of the gang that were circulating fake currency notes.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Haridwar: Uttarakhand Police have arrested the masterminds of the counterfeit currency racket that was busted in Haridwar, officials said on Sunday. The masterminds, identified as Sukhbir and his friend Pawan, have been nabbed from Punjab. The Police had earlier arrested four members of the gang for circulating counterfeit currency.
Sources disclosed that Sukhbir had earlier been convicted of bank fraud and of possessing counterfeit currency, and had befriended Pawan while in jail.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhay Singh disclosed that on July 6, the Police had arrested Sarjeet Singh, Tinku, Sumit Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar. A sum of Rs 84,500 in counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination was recovered from them.
"The four accused had come to Haridwar to circulate the counterfeit notes and had already circulated approximately Rs 10,000. They were arrested during a Police check and sent to jail on court orders. All four accused are residents of Gurdaspur district in Punjab," said Abhay.
On July 10, Tinku and Sumit were taken for interrogation, where they revealed the names of Sukhbir and Pawan. Based on the names and addresses provided by the accused, a Police team went to Punjab and nabbed 32-year-old Pawan Kumar of Gurdaspur and recovered Rs 5,000 in counterfeit currency from him. They also arrested 52-year-old Sukhbir Singh of Amritsar with Rs 1 lakh in counterfeit currency from Bapu Da Dhaba on Pathankot Highway.
The Police recovered a printer used for producing counterfeit currency along with a car from the accused.
"During interrogation, it was revealed that Pawan operated a counterfeit currency racket under the guise of a dhaba. Sukhbir operated the racket in the guise of a cloth business. They profited by exchanging fake notes worth Rs 1 lakh for Rs 50,000 in genuine currency. Sukhbir was previously jailed in 2020 for bank fraud and in 2024 for possession of counterfeit currency in Batala in Punjab," said Abhay.
He further stated that Pawan was jailed in 2022 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Batala. The two became friends in jail and hatched a plan to make a substantial profit by printing counterfeit currency. "The accused would procure high-quality paper and use a printer to print the counterfeit notes. Investigations revealed that after printing the notes, they would expose them to sunlight and dust to prevent them from being recognised in the market," he added.
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