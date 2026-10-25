ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Actress Urmila Sanawar Arrested For Threatening Ex-MLA's Daughter

Haridwar: Actress Urmila Sanawar was arrested by the Ranipur Kotwali police in Haridwar a day before her statement was slated to be recorded by the CBI in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Urmila had flagged alleged involvement of VIPs in the much-publicized murder case.

Police arrested Urmila from her residence in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Following her arrest, she was brought to Haridwar where she will be produced in a court on Monday. A case was filed against Urmila at Ranipur Kotwali police station by Deepika Rathore, the daughter of former Jwalapur MLA Suresh Rathore. The complainant alleged that Urmila defamed her by making obscene comments on her on social media.

According to the complaint, Urmila had been demanding that the ownership of Ravidas Peeth in Haridwar be transferred to her. When Urmila's demand was not met, she allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from the complainant and threatened her with dire consequences.

Deepika said Urmila had called her on her WhatsApp number and she has submitted the call details to the police. Police had registered a case against Urmila under sections 308(5)(7), 79, 356(3), 356(2) of BNS, and 4/10 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986.

On the instructions of Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar, a police team led by the Inspector-in-Charge of Kotwali Ranipur Manohar Bhandari arrested Urmila from her home in Saharanpur. The police team also seized Urmila's phone.