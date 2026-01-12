ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Parking Lot Manager Mowed To Death Over Rs 100 Parking Fee; Two Youths Arrested From Haryana

Haridwar: Police on Sunday arrested two youths from Haryana for allegedly mowing down a parking lot manager to death with their car following a dispute over a Rs 100 parking fee at the exit gate of Deen Dayal Upadhyay parking facility here in Uttarakhand.

According to police, Pratap Singh Pratap, the owner of the parking lot and a resident of Bhangeri in Haridwar, lodged a complaint at the Haridwar police station, in which he mentioned that on January 9, Sahdev Kumar, working at the parking lot, asked the accused to pay a Rs 100 parking fee. However, instead of paying, the car driver tried to break through the parking barrier and flee. When Sahdev Kumar tried to stop the car, the accused deliberately hit him with the intention to kill and ran the car over him, the complaint mentioned.

Following this, the accused fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle.