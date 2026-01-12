Haridwar Parking Lot Manager Mowed To Death Over Rs 100 Parking Fee; Two Youths Arrested From Haryana
A parking manager died after being run over by a car during dispute over parking fee. Within 24 hours, both accused were arrested from Haryana.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 9:10 AM IST
Haridwar: Police on Sunday arrested two youths from Haryana for allegedly mowing down a parking lot manager to death with their car following a dispute over a Rs 100 parking fee at the exit gate of Deen Dayal Upadhyay parking facility here in Uttarakhand.
According to police, Pratap Singh Pratap, the owner of the parking lot and a resident of Bhangeri in Haridwar, lodged a complaint at the Haridwar police station, in which he mentioned that on January 9, Sahdev Kumar, working at the parking lot, asked the accused to pay a Rs 100 parking fee. However, instead of paying, the car driver tried to break through the parking barrier and flee. When Sahdev Kumar tried to stop the car, the accused deliberately hit him with the intention to kill and ran the car over him, the complaint mentioned.
Following this, the accused fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle.
🅿️…पार्किंग शुल्क न देने की सनक बनी जानलेवा, निर्दोष मैनेजर की गई जान 😔— Haridwar Police Uttarakhand (@haridwarpolice) January 11, 2026
🚓 हरिद्वार पुलिस की तत्परता से 24 घंटे में जघन्य हत्याकांड का खुलासा ⏱️👏
📍 पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय पार्किंग में फ़ीस को लेकर हुआ था विवाद, कार से कुचलने से हुई थी पार्किंग मैनेजर की मौत pic.twitter.com/v6GcDOfI1I
Injured Sahdev Kumar was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition, where doctors referred him to another hospital as his condition worsened. However, Sahdev died during treatment.
Police sources said the car involved in the crime has been seized. A special police team was then formed to trace and arrest them. Subsequently, both accused, Vishal and Suraj, from Chamgadar Tapu were arrested.
Details of the accused:
- Driver Vishal, resident of Bhat village, Sonipat district, Haryana
- Suraj, resident of Bhat village, Sonipat district, Haryana
Speaking on the matter, Haridwar City CO Shishupal Singh Negi said, "Two accused, Vishal and Suraj, residents of Haryana, have been arrested in connection with the death of the parking lot manager. Deceased Sahdev Kumar is a resident of Bahadrabad in Haridwar. A case has been registered against both accused under relevant sections, and they have been produced before the court. Further investigation is underway."
