Haridwar Municipal Corp Launches Massive Cleanup Drive Post-Kanwar Mela; 7,000 Tonnes of Waste Being Processed
Besides the regular municipal garbage, around 4,000 to 4,500 metric tons of garbage were generated due to the Kanwar Yatra.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 11:59 PM IST
Haridwar: The Haridwar Municipal Corporation has initiated a huge 24/7 cleanliness campaign after the conclusion of the famous Kanwar Mela, which has collected several thousand tons of waste deposited by about 4.8 crore devotees.
Clean-up work started from the famous Har-ki-Pauri and has extended to other major ghats of the River Ganga, roads of the city, and the Kanwar Routes as well. Nearly 1,000 municipal workers have been assisted by staff members from the District Panchayat and the Transport Department to conduct the campaign.
In total, there were 7,000 metric tons of garbage generated in Haridwar during the pilgrimage period, out of which about 4,500 metric tons of garbage was collected from the Ganga ghats only. Besides the regular municipal garbage, around 4,000 to 4,500 metric tons of garbage were generated due to the Kanwar Yatra.
Nandan Kumar, Haridwar Municipal Commissioner, revealed that efforts to clean up the mess began on Tuesday night, soon after the culmination of the festival on the day of Mahashivratri. The accumulation of trash had increased significantly because vehicles were prohibited from plying on roads and alleys owing to the ‘Dak Kanwar’ phase that was in effect.
“Efforts to clean up the ghats and major roads took precedence,” said Kumar, adding that nearly 95 per cent of the ghats, including those of Har-ki-Pauri, Subhash Ghat, Nai Ghat, Alaknanda, Birla, and Vishnu, have been cleaned. “Segregation of waste was particularly done for plastic and textiles, which is then being sent to the processing plant and MRF facility in Sarai,” he informed.
Although efforts are on in full force to make things go back to normal in almost all parts of the city by Wednesday evening, the clean-up process will go on for some more days. The inter-departmental coordination has also been put into action.
The Transport Department cleaned the Haridwar bus stand and departmental office premises, where ARTO Neha Jha stated that special drives which were ordered by the District Magistrate will carry on. The Rural Roadways division, headed by additional chief officer Mahesh Bishnoi, is cleaning rural areas and the Kanwar Yatra path outside the municipality boundary.