ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Municipal Corp Launches Massive Cleanup Drive Post-Kanwar Mela; 7,000 Tonnes of Waste Being Processed

Haridwar: The Haridwar Municipal Corporation has initiated a huge 24/7 cleanliness campaign after the conclusion of the famous Kanwar Mela, which has collected several thousand tons of waste deposited by about 4.8 crore devotees.

Clean-up work started from the famous Har-ki-Pauri and has extended to other major ghats of the River Ganga, roads of the city, and the Kanwar Routes as well. Nearly 1,000 municipal workers have been assisted by staff members from the District Panchayat and the Transport Department to conduct the campaign.

In total, there were 7,000 metric tons of garbage generated in Haridwar during the pilgrimage period, out of which about 4,500 metric tons of garbage was collected from the Ganga ghats only. Besides the regular municipal garbage, around 4,000 to 4,500 metric tons of garbage were generated due to the Kanwar Yatra.

Nandan Kumar, Haridwar Municipal Commissioner, revealed that efforts to clean up the mess began on Tuesday night, soon after the culmination of the festival on the day of Mahashivratri. The accumulation of trash had increased significantly because vehicles were prohibited from plying on roads and alleys owing to the ‘Dak Kanwar’ phase that was in effect.