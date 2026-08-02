ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Juna Akhara Saints Warn Of Nationwide Protests Over Pappu Yadav's Skit In Parliament

A file photo of Pappu Yadav in saffron robes during protests over the Ram Temple donation row in Parliament. ( IANS )

Haridwar: The saint community in Haridwar has protested the skit on the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement by MP Pappu Yadav in saffron robes in the Parliament complex recently.

At a press conference in Juna Akhara on Saturday evening, saints associated with the Akhara Parishad voiced strong displeasure against Yadav, terming his actions an insult to the saint community and Sanatan traditions, warning of nationwide protests.

Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, general secretary of the Akhara Parishad and international patron of Juna Akhara, said the manner in which the protest was conducted in the Parliament complex, the highest legislative forum, while wearing saffron robes was contrary to the dignity of saints.

"Saffron robes symbolise renunciation, penance, and Sanatan culture. Using them for political demonstrations or mockery is unacceptable under any circumstances," he added.

Declaring that he does not even consider Pappu Yadav an MP, as he has made a mockery of both Parliament and his own office by wearing saffron robes, the Mahant said unequivocally that the saint community would never forget this insult.