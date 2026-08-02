Haridwar Juna Akhara Saints Warn Of Nationwide Protests Over Pappu Yadav's Skit In Parliament
Akhara Parishad's Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj said using saffron robes for political demonstrations or mockery is unacceptable and the community would never forget this insult.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Haridwar: The saint community in Haridwar has protested the skit on the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement by MP Pappu Yadav in saffron robes in the Parliament complex recently.
At a press conference in Juna Akhara on Saturday evening, saints associated with the Akhara Parishad voiced strong displeasure against Yadav, terming his actions an insult to the saint community and Sanatan traditions, warning of nationwide protests.
Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, general secretary of the Akhara Parishad and international patron of Juna Akhara, said the manner in which the protest was conducted in the Parliament complex, the highest legislative forum, while wearing saffron robes was contrary to the dignity of saints.
"Saffron robes symbolise renunciation, penance, and Sanatan culture. Using them for political demonstrations or mockery is unacceptable under any circumstances," he added.
Declaring that he does not even consider Pappu Yadav an MP, as he has made a mockery of both Parliament and his own office by wearing saffron robes, the Mahant said unequivocally that the saint community would never forget this insult.
"The saints are prepared to go to any lengths to defend their honour and would even lay down their lives to avenge this humiliation. Wherever he is found, be it Parliament, the district, or his home, he will be confronted to exact retribution for this insult," he added.
He also said the behaviour of Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was unexpected, as the Gandhi family has always respected Sanatan culture and the saint community.
"Until now, it was believed that the Nehru-Gandhi family would never insult Sanatan traditions. Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had repeatedly demonstrated their adherence to Sanatan values. However, by supporting Yadav, Rahul Gandhi has insulted those values as well," he added.
He emphasised that the insult to Sanatan traditions and the saffron colour would not be tolerated at any cost. "This is not a matter concerning any political party, but rather an issue of the honour of Sanatan traditions and the saint community. The saint community is united on this issue, and a future strategy will be announced soon," he said.
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