ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Gears Up For Kanwar Mela With 300 Temporary Toilets, 1,000 Sanitation Workers; Food Safety Teams Intensify Checks

Haridwar: With the annual Kanwar Mela set to formally begin on July 30, the Haridwar district administration has completed extensive preparations to manage the influx of an estimated 50 million devotees expected to visit the holy city during the pilgrimage.

The district administration, police, Municipal Corporation, Food Safety Department, and other government agencies have put arrangements in place to ensure the event is safe, hygienic, and well-organised.

To maintain cleanliness during the massive religious gathering, the Haridwar Municipal Corporation has installed 300 temporary toilets across the Kanwar route, major parking areas, and Ganga ghats. Around 1,000 sanitation workers have been deployed to carry out round-the-clock cleaning operations.

The civic body has also introduced two modern waste-management machines in the Har Ki Pauri area to facilitate faster collection and disposal of garbage. Officials said waste generated during the fair will be collected 24 hours a day and transported to disposal plants to prevent accumulation.

Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar said sanitation is the administration's top priority during the pilgrimage.