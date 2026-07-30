Haridwar Gears Up For Kanwar Mela With 300 Temporary Toilets, 1,000 Sanitation Workers; Food Safety Teams Intensify Checks
The civic body has also introduced two modern waste-management machines in the Har Ki Pauri area to facilitate faster collection and disposal of garbage.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 3:00 AM IST
Haridwar: With the annual Kanwar Mela set to formally begin on July 30, the Haridwar district administration has completed extensive preparations to manage the influx of an estimated 50 million devotees expected to visit the holy city during the pilgrimage.
The district administration, police, Municipal Corporation, Food Safety Department, and other government agencies have put arrangements in place to ensure the event is safe, hygienic, and well-organised.
To maintain cleanliness during the massive religious gathering, the Haridwar Municipal Corporation has installed 300 temporary toilets across the Kanwar route, major parking areas, and Ganga ghats. Around 1,000 sanitation workers have been deployed to carry out round-the-clock cleaning operations.
The civic body has also introduced two modern waste-management machines in the Har Ki Pauri area to facilitate faster collection and disposal of garbage. Officials said waste generated during the fair will be collected 24 hours a day and transported to disposal plants to prevent accumulation.
Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar said sanitation is the administration's top priority during the pilgrimage.
"Adequate sanitation staff have been deployed, and modern machines will be used to ensure continuous waste collection. Garbage will be transported immediately to disposal plants so that devotees can enjoy a clean environment. Plans are also underway to deploy 15 advanced sanitation machines for the upcoming Kumbh Mela," he said.
Officials said Haridwar generates around 250 tonnes of solid waste daily, but the volume increases several-fold during the Kanwar Mela because of the massive influx of pilgrims.
The Municipal Corporation has arranged extra manpower and equipment to ensure uninterrupted cleanliness throughout the fair. The Food Safety Department has also stepped-up inspections to ensure devotees receive safe and hygienic food during the pilgrimage.
Teams are conducting regular inspections at community kitchens (bhandaras), roadside eateries, hotels, dairies, and shops along the Kanwar route. District Food Safety Officer M.N. Joshi said, "So far, more than 40 food samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory in Rudrapur for testing. Seven cases have also been filed in court.”
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