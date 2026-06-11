Haridwar Court Awards 10-Year Jail Term To Father For Attempted Rape Of 9-Year-Old Daughter
The accused was found guilty under POCSO provisions and was awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for attempting to sexually assault his daughter.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
Haridwar: A court in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district delivered a major verdict on Wednesday, convicting a father of attempting to rape his nine-year-old daughter.
Additional Sessions Judge Chandramani Rai convicted the accused and sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10,000. If the fine is not paid, the convict will have to undergo an additional month of imprisonment.
The convict had earlier been sentenced in a separate case for raping and murdering his aunt, who lived in the same neighbourhood. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he was released from jail on parole. It was during this period that he allegedly targeted his minor daughter.
Government advocate Bhupendra Chauhan said the girl had been subjected to continuous mental and physical abuse at her home in the Shyampur police station area.
The victim had shared her ordeal with her mother, telling her that her father would allegedly molest her and attempt to sexually assault her whenever she was alone at home. On several occasions, she said she managed to escape.
The victim's mother subsequently filed a complaint against her husband. According to the complaint, on the night of October 7, 2022, the accused allegedly molested his sleeping daughter and attempted to rape her. The child resisted and raised an alarm.
Hearing her daughter's cries, the mother woke up and managed to rescue her from the accused. When she confronted him, he allegedly assaulted her and threatened to kill her.
Police immediately registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused. During the trial, the prosecution presented documentary evidence and examined eight witnesses, while the court also examined one witness.
Also Read: