ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Court Awards 10-Year Jail Term To Father For Attempted Rape Of 9-Year-Old Daughter

Haridwar: A court in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district delivered a major verdict on Wednesday, convicting a father of attempting to rape his nine-year-old daughter.

Additional Sessions Judge Chandramani Rai convicted the accused and sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10,000. If the fine is not paid, the convict will have to undergo an additional month of imprisonment.

The convict had earlier been sentenced in a separate case for raping and murdering his aunt, who lived in the same neighbourhood. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he was released from jail on parole. It was during this period that he allegedly targeted his minor daughter.