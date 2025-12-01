ETV Bharat / state

Two Mahamandaleshwars Expelled From Juna Akhara Ahead Of Haridwar Ardh Kumbh 2027

Haridwar: The Juna Akhara has expelled two of its Mahamandaleshwars, Swami Prabodhanand Giri and Swami Yatindranand Giri, ahead of the Haridwar Ardh Kumbh 2027 following allegations of using abusive language against Uttarakhand officials and attempting to disrupt the upcoming festival.

Both the saints attended a meeting at the Bharat Seva Ashram in Haridwar on Sunday afternoon and were expelled from the Akhara late in the evening. Saints from various ashrams attended the meeting.

Juna Akhara president, Mohan Bharti Maharaj, said the two saints made baseless statements against the government and administration at the meeting and used abusive language against officials. "People like them are harming the Sanatan Dharma. They want to disrupt the upcoming Kumbh Mela so they are tarnishing the image of Sanatan Dharma and committing anti-Sanatan acts," Mohan Bharti Maharaj said.

He also said that several complaints had been filed against Swami Prabodhanand Giri in the past, including murder, and an investigation is underway. "Now, they used abusive language against senior Uttarakhand officials. So, Swami Prabodhanand Giri and Swami Yatindranand Giri have been expelled from the Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara with immediate effect," he added.