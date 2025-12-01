Two Mahamandaleshwars Expelled From Juna Akhara Ahead Of Haridwar Ardh Kumbh 2027
The Ardh Kumbh will be held from January 14, 2027 to April in a grand manner in Haridwar.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST
Haridwar: The Juna Akhara has expelled two of its Mahamandaleshwars, Swami Prabodhanand Giri and Swami Yatindranand Giri, ahead of the Haridwar Ardh Kumbh 2027 following allegations of using abusive language against Uttarakhand officials and attempting to disrupt the upcoming festival.
Both the saints attended a meeting at the Bharat Seva Ashram in Haridwar on Sunday afternoon and were expelled from the Akhara late in the evening. Saints from various ashrams attended the meeting.
Juna Akhara president, Mohan Bharti Maharaj, said the two saints made baseless statements against the government and administration at the meeting and used abusive language against officials. "People like them are harming the Sanatan Dharma. They want to disrupt the upcoming Kumbh Mela so they are tarnishing the image of Sanatan Dharma and committing anti-Sanatan acts," Mohan Bharti Maharaj said.
He also said that several complaints had been filed against Swami Prabodhanand Giri in the past, including murder, and an investigation is underway. "Now, they used abusive language against senior Uttarakhand officials. So, Swami Prabodhanand Giri and Swami Yatindranand Giri have been expelled from the Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara with immediate effect," he added.
Prior to the Ardh Kumbh Mela, saints have split into two factions. Previously, Swami Rupendra Prakash and Swami Prabodhanand Giri had questioned the existence of the Akhara Parishad and described Uttarakhand government's move to organise the Ardha Kumbh on the lines of Purna Kumbh as a violation of traditions.
Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket. Although he faced defeat in the election, he remained active in the BJP. A few days ago, a programme organised by him saw participation from several saints, including the Chief Minister. Following his expulsion from the Juna Akhara, the saints have split into two factions. At the Sunday meeting, the saints had announced formation of an Ashram Parishad, modelled after the Akhara Parishad.
Notably the Ardh Kumbh will begin on January 14, 2027, and conclude in April. The first bath of the Ardh Kumbh will take place on Makar Sankranti on January 14, 2027. This time, with the consent of the state government and saints, the event is being named Mahakumbh. However, some saints have expressed opposition to this. The Ardh Kumbh will last for 97 days, and four major royal baths will also take place during this period.
The saints and the Uttarakhand government want to organise Ardh Kumbh 2027 in a divine and grand manner, similar to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.
