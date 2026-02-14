ETV Bharat / state

Six-Year-Old Raped, Murdered By Man In MP's Harda

Harda: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old boy was raped and murdered by his 36-year-old neighbor in Madhya Pradesh's Harda.

The accused, identified as Bhura Uike, who has been arrested, dumped the victim's body in the ruins of a school and fled. Police checked CCTV cameras in the village, which showed a man carrying the child away. Acting on information received from an informant, a team of police personnel raided the village late on Friday night and arrested Uike who during interrogation confessed to the crime.

Police said the accused lured the child to an abandoned school building by promising him plums from a farm. He then raped the child. When the child began screaming, he strangled him to death. Uike then dumped the body in the abandoned school building and fled.