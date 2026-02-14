Six-Year-Old Raped, Murdered By Man In MP's Harda
The accused took the boy to an abandoned school building where he raped him and later killed him, said police.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 10:26 PM IST
Harda: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old boy was raped and murdered by his 36-year-old neighbor in Madhya Pradesh's Harda.
The accused, identified as Bhura Uike, who has been arrested, dumped the victim's body in the ruins of a school and fled. Police checked CCTV cameras in the village, which showed a man carrying the child away. Acting on information received from an informant, a team of police personnel raided the village late on Friday night and arrested Uike who during interrogation confessed to the crime.
Police said the accused lured the child to an abandoned school building by promising him plums from a farm. He then raped the child. When the child began screaming, he strangled him to death. Uike then dumped the body in the abandoned school building and fled.
According to reports, the victim's mother had died two months after his birth. His father works outside the state and he was raised by his uncle and aunt.
ASP Amit Kumar Mishra stated, "On February 12, a case of murder of a six-year-old child was reported in the Civil Lines police station area. The child's body was found in an abandoned school building. Police investigated and examined nearby CCTV footage, which revealed that the accused, Bhura Uike, was carrying a child. The police took action in the case and arrested the accused. The police will complete the investigation as quickly as possible and present evidence in court, and will strive to ensure the accused receives the harshest punishment possible."
He said a case has been registered against Uike under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO Act.
