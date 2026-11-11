'Hard To Even Find Space In The Sky’: The Coming Together Of Kites, Colours And Joy In Lucknow
In the Uttar Pradesh capital, the tradition of kite-flying is particularly vibrant during ‘Jamghat’ (observed after Diwali) and ‘Makar Sankranti’, reports Khurshid Ahmad.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
Lucknow: The air in Lucknow on the occasion of “Jamghat” on Wednesday was filled with the spirited cries of "I’ve cut it! I’ve cut it!" Colourful kites, priced from Rs 5 to 500, danced across the sky. Markets buzzed with activity as people flocked to shops to purchase various types of kites, such as “Taukha”, “Latthedaar” and “Paantava”.
Enthusiasts gathered to buy reels and “saddi” (kite string). In the Awadh region, the festive spirit of “Jamghat” continues for three to four days following Diwali. In Lucknow, the tradition of kite-flying is particularly vibrant during “Jamghat” (observed after Diwali) and “Makar Sankranti”.
Ramkumar Bakshi, 76, asserts that while his body may no longer keep up, his heart still longs to hear the sound of kites being cut in the sky. "We dedicated our youth to this passion," he said. Mukesh Mishra notes that they have been celebrating this festival since childhood. "Today, it’s hard to even find space in the sky. Kite flying is our obsession — it is our identity," he said.
During the era of the Nawabs, kites were flown from the rooftops of palaces, with women participating with great enthusiasm. Elaborate feasts were prepared, and hospitality was extended generously. In the time of the Nawabs, kite-flying was more than just a pastime; it incorporated lessons in the art of combat and conveyed various messages related to health and well-being.
For the Nawabs of Awadh, kite-flying was not merely a hobby; it was a symbol of prestige and a display of skill. It is said that the tails of their kites were adorned with gold and silver threads.
If a kite was cut and fell to the ground, the poor would collect it and sell it, which served as a form of assistance to them. Thus, kite-flying was both a source of livelihood and a means of relief.
Nawab Masood Abdullah, a descendant of the Nawabs, recounts that in 1928, during the protests against the Simon Commission, kites were flown with the slogan "Simon Go Back" written on them. In the past, lovers also used kites to send messages to one another.
According to Nawab Masood Abdullah, kite-flying offers several benefits. Firstly, it serves as an excellent exercise for the eyes — a fact acknowledged even by doctors. Secondly, the kites of the Nawabs provided support to the poor. Thirdly, it taught tactical manoeuvres — such as how to cut an opponent's kite, how to engage in a 'duel,' and how to manoeuvre the string — skills that were also applicable in warfare.
"This is why the hobby was so significant during the era of the Nawabs," he said. “Back then, a kite was also referred to as a 'kankauwa'. If a kite flyer managed to cut nine kites in succession, they were referred to as ‘Nausherwan’.”
This year, the market features kites bearing the faces of political figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Additionally, there is an abundance of kites themed around prominent national and regional events. Kites carrying messages about environmental conservation and a pollution-free world are also available in the market.
“Manjha” from Bareilly is famous for its sharpness. Following the ban on Chinese “manjha”, the demand for the traditional, locally made “manjha” has seen a resurgence. The Traders' Association has appealed to shopkeepers not to sell Chinese “manjha” (a type of sharp, synthetic kite-flying string), keeping in mind the safety of both birds and people.
In Lucknow, the 'Kite Park' (Patang Park) located near the Dariya Wali Masjid has long been a traditional gathering spot for kite enthusiasts. It still exists today, and statues of kite flyers can be found here.
Amarjit Kaul, 76, who hails from a “talukdar” (landowning) family, insists that he spent nearly 50 years flying kites and won eight national awards. "Once a pastime for the elite, it has now become a festival for everyone. While mobile games may have diminished interest in other hobbies, the vibrancy of this gathering remains as lively as ever," he said.
The “jamghat”, in the words of Amarjit, is about more than just flying kites; it preserves heritage, fosters a shared culture, and carries social messages into the sky. Every kite soaring through the air in Lucknow tells a story: this city belongs not just to the Nawabs, but to a spirit of refinement and love — a place where even the sky joins in the celebration.