ETV Bharat / state

'Hard To Even Find Space In The Sky’: The Coming Together Of Kites, Colours And Joy In Lucknow

This year, the market features kites bearing the faces of political figures. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: The air in Lucknow on the occasion of “Jamghat” on Wednesday was filled with the spirited cries of "I’ve cut it! I’ve cut it!" Colourful kites, priced from Rs 5 to 500, danced across the sky. Markets buzzed with activity as people flocked to shops to purchase various types of kites, such as “Taukha”, “Latthedaar” and “Paantava”.

Enthusiasts gathered to buy reels and “saddi” (kite string). In the Awadh region, the festive spirit of “Jamghat” continues for three to four days following Diwali. In Lucknow, the tradition of kite-flying is particularly vibrant during “Jamghat” (observed after Diwali) and “Makar Sankranti”.

Ramkumar Bakshi, 76, asserts that while his body may no longer keep up, his heart still longs to hear the sound of kites being cut in the sky. "We dedicated our youth to this passion," he said. Mukesh Mishra notes that they have been celebrating this festival since childhood. "Today, it’s hard to even find space in the sky. Kite flying is our obsession — it is our identity," he said. During the era of the Nawabs, kites were flown from the rooftops of palaces, with women participating with great enthusiasm. Elaborate feasts were prepared, and hospitality was extended generously. In the time of the Nawabs, kite-flying was more than just a pastime; it incorporated lessons in the art of combat and conveyed various messages related to health and well-being. For the Nawabs of Awadh, kite-flying was not merely a hobby; it was a symbol of prestige and a display of skill. It is said that the tails of their kites were adorned with gold and silver threads. If a kite was cut and fell to the ground, the poor would collect it and sell it, which served as a form of assistance to them. Thus, kite-flying was both a source of livelihood and a means of relief. Nawab Masood Abdullah, a descendant of the Nawabs, recounts that in 1928, during the protests against the Simon Commission, kites were flown with the slogan "Simon Go Back" written on them. In the past, lovers also used kites to send messages to one another.