ETV Bharat / state

Hard Disk Theft From TN Electricity Board Office: One Arrested, Minister Assures 'No One Will Be Spared'

Chennai: A special police team, led by Triplicane Deputy Commissioner Jayachandran, which is conducting an intensive investigation from various angles into the theft of hard disks at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board headquarters, on Thursday arrested a contractual employee for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Sources said the accused is Gopinath, who works the Electricity Board as a contract employee. Police sources stated that during the interrogation conducted by the police, Gopinath confessed to stealing the hard disks, explaining that he did so because he believed he could make money by selling them.

The investigation also revealed that the value of each stolen hard disk is Rs 35,000. The police are currently conducting an intensive investigation from various angles, questioning Gopinath to determine who else might be involved in the theft and for whose benefit the crime was committed.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Electricity and Law Minister Nirmal Kumar said no one involved in the hard disk theft case will be spared.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat here, Nirmal said, "Last month, it was reported that several hard disks had gone missing. Vigilance, police and departmental inquiries are. Efforts are being made to nab the culprits".