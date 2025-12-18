'Happy Ending To This Saga': SC On Consensus Over Appointment Of VCs In Kerala Universities
The court emphasized that the case illustrates how timely and decisive intervention can go a long way in protecting the rights of citizens.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 18, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Terming the consensus "a very happy ending to this saga", the Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its satisfaction after learning that the Kerala governor and the state government have agreed to names for the appointment of vice chancellors of the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University and Kerala University of Digital Sciences.
A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan observed that the consensus was alluding the government and the chancellor and added, "when the doors of this court were knocked, we were deeply concerned about the plight of the students, their parents, and the teaching and non-teaching staff….our concern was for all the stakeholders. They were unfortunately caught in the crossfire".
"We appointed Justice Dhulia and entrusted him with the task of recommending at least three names for VC in two universities. Today, we are happy to record both the chancellor and the government have in one voice reported that the appointments to the post of VCs in the two universities have been made from the list of empanelled candidates. We place on record our gratitude for the good office that Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia (retd.) has brought to bear on this matter. Our endeavour was to ensure that institutions have a permanent head...," said Justice Pardiwala.
He said that by promulgating the orders of appointment, curtains have been gracefully brought down in this matter by the authorities concerned. At the beginning of the hearing, Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the governor, informed the bench that the matter is resolved and this has been duly communicated to the committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Sudhanshu Dhulia.
The bench observed that a university cannot run without the vice chancellor as he has an important role to play, and emphasized that this case illustrates how timely and decisive intervention can go a long way in protecting the rights of citizens.
“We also appreciate the attorney general and senior advocate Jaideep Gupta and to the entire team assisting for bringing around a very happy ending to this saga”, said Justice Pardiwala.
On December 11, the apex court, noting the continuous deadlock between the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor-cum-Chancellor Rajendra Arlekar, asked a committee headed by Justice (retd) Dhulia to recommend one name each for appointing vice chancellors in two technical universities.
The bench had observed that despite its best efforts, the deadlock continues till this date, and the chancellor and the chief minister have not been able to reach any consensus in regards to appointment of a particular person as a VC in two universities.
On November 28, the apex court had expressed its discontent over delay in action by Kerala governor on the report submitted by the Justice(retired) Sudhanshu Dhulia, former judge of the apex court, in connection with appointment of vice-chancellors (VCs) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology.
On December 5, the Supreme Court had said if Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and governor-cum-chancellor Rajendra Arlekar do not reach a consensus, then it will intervene to resolve the ongoing deadlock over the selection of vice chancellors (VCs) for two technical universities in the state.
On August 18, Supreme Court appointed Justice Dhulia as the chairperson of the Search-cum-Selection Committee to shortlist names of regular vice-chancellor (VC) appointments in two universities APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology.
