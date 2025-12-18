ETV Bharat / state

'Happy Ending To This Saga': SC On Consensus Over Appointment Of VCs In Kerala Universities

New Delhi: Terming the consensus "a very happy ending to this saga", the Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its satisfaction after learning that the Kerala governor and the state government have agreed to names for the appointment of vice chancellors of the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University and Kerala University of Digital Sciences.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan observed that the consensus was alluding the government and the chancellor and added, "when the doors of this court were knocked, we were deeply concerned about the plight of the students, their parents, and the teaching and non-teaching staff….our concern was for all the stakeholders. They were unfortunately caught in the crossfire".

"We appointed Justice Dhulia and entrusted him with the task of recommending at least three names for VC in two universities. Today, we are happy to record both the chancellor and the government have in one voice reported that the appointments to the post of VCs in the two universities have been made from the list of empanelled candidates. We place on record our gratitude for the good office that Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia (retd.) has brought to bear on this matter. Our endeavour was to ensure that institutions have a permanent head...," said Justice Pardiwala.

He said that by promulgating the orders of appointment, curtains have been gracefully brought down in this matter by the authorities concerned. At the beginning of the hearing, Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the governor, informed the bench that the matter is resolved and this has been duly communicated to the committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The bench observed that a university cannot run without the vice chancellor as he has an important role to play, and emphasized that this case illustrates how timely and decisive intervention can go a long way in protecting the rights of citizens.

“We also appreciate the attorney general and senior advocate Jaideep Gupta and to the entire team assisting for bringing around a very happy ending to this saga”, said Justice Pardiwala.