On Son's Engagement Day, Four Of A Family Die After Fire In House In Gujarat's Godhra

Four members of a family die of suffocation after smoke engulfs their house following a fire in Godhra’s Society. ( ETV Bharat )

Godhra: It was supposed to be a day of celebration for four members of Doshi family, who were all set to travel to Vapi for their son's engagement. However, fate had other plans. All four, including the parents and their two sons, died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a residential building in Vrindavan-2 Society on Bamroli Road in Godhra, Gujarat, late on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Kamalbhai Doshi, a jeweller, his wife Devalben Doshi (45), 22-year-old Raj and 24-year-old Dev, who was supposed to get married. Members of Doshi family (ETV Bharat) According to the police, residents of Vrindavan-2 Society saw smoke emanating from a house and alerted the fire department. Fire officials said as soon as the department received a distress call, fire tenders were pressed into service.