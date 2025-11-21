On Son's Engagement Day, Four Of A Family Die After Fire In House In Gujarat's Godhra
Four members of a family died of suffocation after a late-night fire in a residential building in Godhra's Vrindavan-2 Society.
Godhra: It was supposed to be a day of celebration for four members of Doshi family, who were all set to travel to Vapi for their son's engagement. However, fate had other plans. All four, including the parents and their two sons, died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a residential building in Vrindavan-2 Society on Bamroli Road in Godhra, Gujarat, late on Thursday night.
The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Kamalbhai Doshi, a jeweller, his wife Devalben Doshi (45), 22-year-old Raj and 24-year-old Dev, who was supposed to get married.
According to the police, residents of Vrindavan-2 Society saw smoke emanating from a house and alerted the fire department. Fire officials said as soon as the department received a distress call, fire tenders were pressed into service.
Seeing smoke inside, the fire personnel broke open the door and found all family members unconscious. A fire officer said, “There was no access from the front, so we went upstairs, broke down the doors, and entered the house. All of them were unconscious and were taken to Godhra Civil Hospital for treatment."
However, none of them could be saved. Officials said all four of them died of suffocation.
According to a fire officer, apart from a burnt sofa inside the house, it is believed the deaths occurred because the air-proof house did not allow the smoke to escape. The fire is suspected to have broken out during the night.
"Prima facie, it seems the wooden furniture in the house caught fire due to a short circuit in a split air conditioner on the ground floor. The four died of asphyxiation due to smoke," said Division police station officer RM Vasaiya to media.
Further investigation is underway.
