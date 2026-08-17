ETV Bharat / state

Hanur Forest Firing Deaths: Government Defends Action As 'Self-Defence', Opposition Demands Judicial Probe

Bengaluru: The death of three men in firing by Forest Department personnel in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary at Hanur in Chamarajanagar district triggered uproar in the Karnataka Legislative Council, with the Opposition demanding a judicial inquiry and compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the victims’ families.



The issue was raised as soon as the Council met on the third day of the monsoon session. Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy questioned the circumstances of the firing and demanded an independent investigation into the incident. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar had also criticised the Karnataka government over the incident in a social media post.



Council leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the government had announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the family of the deceased and promised a response by the Forest Minister. The Opposition, however, continued its protest, forcing Chairman Saleem Ahmed to adjourn the House briefly.



After the House resumed, Narayanaswamy demanded the resignation of B Nagendra, questioning his reinduction into the Cabinet despite allegations concerning the Rs 187-crore Valmiki Development Corporation case. Opposition members continued sloganeering even as the Question Hour proceeded.



Responding after the lunch break, Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the firing was not deliberate and that forest personnel had acted in self-defence during an anti-poaching operation. According to the minister, two teams comprising 12 personnel began an operation at around 8 pm on August 14 after receiving information about illegal activity in the Hanur Wildlife Range. At around 5 am on August 15, the personnel noticed torchlight near the Karadikallu forest area.



Reddy said four suspected hunters positioned on higher ground allegedly attempted to fire country-made guns at the personnel and continued despite being asked to surrender. Forest guard Shivaraj Sasalawada then opened fire in self-defence, killing three persons. A fourth man, identified as Mahimadas, was injured, received treatment at a local hospital and later escaped.



“The personnel did not fire intentionally. They acted to protect themselves,” Reddy said. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered, and legal action will follow if any wrongdoing by forest personnel is established, he said.



Officials reportedly seized two country-made guns, 38 rounds of ammunition, gunpowder, firecracker material, three knives, a machete, headlamps, cooking vessels, food supplies, a mobile phone and other articles from the spot. During a combing operation, two bags containing 34.25 kg of meat and four pairs of slippers were recovered. The meat was sent to a forensic laboratory to identify the animal.



The minister said the three deceased belonged to the Christian community and were found about four kilometres inside the forest boundary. Their families maintained that they had entered the forest to search for missing cattle. Reddy said no complaint about missing cattle had been lodged with forest officials and no dead cattle were found in the reserve.



“If they had gone to find a missing cow, why were they carrying country-made guns, ammunition, gunpowder and cooking materials?” he asked. Narayanaswamy challenged the self-defence claim, saying the men could have been shot in the legs if they posed a threat.



“Bullets struck their chest and neck in the darkness. How can taking three lives be justified as self-defence?” he asked, alleging that the firing appeared pre-planned. He insisted on an inquiry headed by a High Court judge.



Congress member Shivakumar said the department had failed to adequately seize illegal weapons over the past 20 years, strengthen anti-poaching camps or install sufficient CCTV cameras. He also cited poor coordination between the police and Forest Department.



JD(S) member Bhoje Gowda said authorities had not established which animal the seized meat came from. “If they had committed an offence, they could have been arrested. Why were their lives taken?” he asked, demanding that a murder case be registered against those responsible. Members Keshav Prasad, Puttanna and Sudham Das also supported calls for further action.



Reddy said 218 poaching cases had been registered over the last 16 years and denied any personal hostility behind the incident. He said the inquiry report was expected within four days, after which the government would consult the Chief Minister and decide whether another investigation was required. Mahimadas must also be traced and questioned about why the group entered the forest, he added.



Rejecting the magisterial inquiry, Narayanaswamy claimed it would likely clear the officials. As Opposition members renewed their demand for a judicial probe, heated exchanges resumed, prompting the Chairman to adjourn the Council until the following day.