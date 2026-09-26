ETV Bharat / state

Hanumangarh MLA Ganeshraj Bansal Granted Bail In Alleged Fake Lease Case

Hanumangarh: Independent Hanumangarh MLA Ganeshraj Bansal, who was arrested in an alleged fake lease case amid preparations for municipal body and chairperson elections, was granted bail by a district and sessions court on Saturday.

The court's decision prompted a gathering of Bansal's supporters outside the district jail, where they welcomed him with garlands, fireworks and slogans.

The development came a day after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court rejected Bansal's bail application on Friday. His legal team subsequently approached the higher court seeking bail.

Senior advocate Manjinder Singh Legha, who represented Bansal, said Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunita Beda heard arguments from both sides before granting the MLA bail.

The CID-CB team investigating the case had sought an additional seven-day police remand for Bansal. However, the court rejected the request to extend the remand and had sent him to one day of judicial custody.

Bansal was represented by senior advocates Manjinder Singh Legha and Dharmendra, while senior advocates Anuj Doda and Ravi Goyal represented the complainant.