Hanumangarh MLA Ganeshraj Bansal Granted Bail In Alleged Fake Lease Case
The court's decision prompted a gathering of Bansal's supporters outside the district jail, where they welcomed him with garlands, fireworks and slogans.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
Hanumangarh: Independent Hanumangarh MLA Ganeshraj Bansal, who was arrested in an alleged fake lease case amid preparations for municipal body and chairperson elections, was granted bail by a district and sessions court on Saturday.
The court's decision prompted a gathering of Bansal's supporters outside the district jail, where they welcomed him with garlands, fireworks and slogans.
The development came a day after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court rejected Bansal's bail application on Friday. His legal team subsequently approached the higher court seeking bail.
Senior advocate Manjinder Singh Legha, who represented Bansal, said Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunita Beda heard arguments from both sides before granting the MLA bail.
The CID-CB team investigating the case had sought an additional seven-day police remand for Bansal. However, the court rejected the request to extend the remand and had sent him to one day of judicial custody.
Bansal was represented by senior advocates Manjinder Singh Legha and Dharmendra, while senior advocates Anuj Doda and Ravi Goyal represented the complainant.
Two cases were registered against Bansal at the Hanumangarh Junction police station during the municipal elections in connection with the alleged issuance of leases in 2003.
His arrest shortly before the chairperson election sparked a political controversy in Rajasthan. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and several other opposition leaders, along with Bansal's supporters, alleged that the action was politically motivated.
A separate controversy emerged on Saturday following an alleged threat to lawyers representing Bansal and another person, Sumit Ranwan.
According to the Hanumangarh District Bar Association, its president Rohit Khichchi received an unidentified WhatsApp call from a person who introduced himself as Richhpal Kharra. The caller allegedly threatened the lawyers against representing Bansal and Ranwan in court.
The alleged threat triggered protests by lawyers outside the Superintendent of Police's office. Members of the Bar Association demanded that a case be registered against Kharra and that he be arrested.
The lawyers warned that they would launch a wider protest, including at the national level, if immediate action was not taken against the alleged caller.
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