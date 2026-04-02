ETV Bharat / state

Hanuman Jayanti Festivities Grip UP; Special Prayers, Rituals Across Cities

People gather to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman on the occasion of the 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival, at 'Shri Bade Hanuman Ji Temple', in Prayagraj ( PTI )

Lucknow/Varanasi: The streets of Uttar Pradesh came alive with vibrant celebrations as devotees thronged temples on Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday.

From the bustling city of Lucknow to the spiritually rich Varanasi, long queues of worshippers filled the Hanuman temples, participating in the festivities.

In Lucknow, long lines of worshippers formed at temples in Aliganj and at Hanuman Setu. In Varanasi, special prayers and rituals are being held throughout the city.

Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, the mahant of the renowned Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, announced a 10-day festival at the temple. To mark Chaitra Shukla Purnima, special adornments (shringar), processions (jhankis), aarti, and rituals dedicated to Lord Hanuman were performed.

The morning session included shehnai recitals, 'Rudrabhishek' performed by Brahmins, recitation of the Ramcharitmanas, Sita-Ram 'sankirtan', and readings from the Sundarkand, the mahant added.