Hanuman Jayanti Festivities Grip UP; Special Prayers, Rituals Across Cities
Devotees thronged Hanuman temples across the state, participating in the festivities on Thursday.
By PTI
Published : April 2, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Lucknow/Varanasi: The streets of Uttar Pradesh came alive with vibrant celebrations as devotees thronged temples on Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday.
From the bustling city of Lucknow to the spiritually rich Varanasi, long queues of worshippers filled the Hanuman temples, participating in the festivities.
In Lucknow, long lines of worshippers formed at temples in Aliganj and at Hanuman Setu. In Varanasi, special prayers and rituals are being held throughout the city.
Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, the mahant of the renowned Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, announced a 10-day festival at the temple. To mark Chaitra Shukla Purnima, special adornments (shringar), processions (jhankis), aarti, and rituals dedicated to Lord Hanuman were performed.
The morning session included shehnai recitals, 'Rudrabhishek' performed by Brahmins, recitation of the Ramcharitmanas, Sita-Ram 'sankirtan', and readings from the Sundarkand, the mahant added.
Devotional singing will continue throughout the night at the temple premises. A Ramayana conference is scheduled from April 3 to 5, featuring noted scholars from Kashi and other regions delivering discourses daily at 5 pm, he said.
Meanwhile, a massive 'dhwaj yatra' (flag procession) is being organised by devotees from the Bhikhari Pur area of the city. Ram Bali Maurya, president of Shri Hanumat Seva Samiti, said the procession is considered one of the largest in the Purvanchal region.
It will feature tableaux from seven states and around one lakh flags prepared for the event. Devotees, many of whom will walk barefoot, will carry the flags to the Sankat Mochan temple to offer them to Lord Hanuman, he added.
In Ayodhya, devotees gathered at the Hanuman Garhi temple in the morning for the celebrations.