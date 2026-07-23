ETV Bharat / state

Hanuman Idol Stolen From Tirumala Ghat Road Recovered In 15 Hours, Accused Arrested

Tirumala: Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a small Hanuman idol from the Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy Temple on the Tirumala first ghat road and recovered the idol within 15 hours of the incident, officials said.

The theft took place around 3 AM on Wednesday at the temple located near the seventh-mile point on the Tirumala first ghat road and the Alipiri footpath. The small stone idol, installed beneath the main deity by devotees in 2000, was allegedly removed by a man dressed in ‘Govinda Mala’ attire, who wrapped it in a cloth before fleeing, police said.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras, following which the Tirupati district police and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Vigilance Department formed 10 special teams to trace the accused.

During the search operation, police tracked the suspect’s movements and found that he was travelling on the Howrah Express. Railway Police arrested him at Ongole railway station and recovered the idol of the deity. He was identified as Jashwant Kumar from Visakhapatnam. SP Subbarayudu commended the special teams for arresting the accused within just 15 hours of the incident.