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'Hanuman Ansh' Leads To Massive Footfall At Nainital's Kainchi Dham; 15000-20000 Devotees Visit During Weekends

Devotees and tourists gather at Kainchi Dham ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The recently released devotional film 'Hanuman Ansh' has triggered a massive footfall at Kainchi Dham, the famous shrine of Baba Neem Karoli in Uttarakhand's Nainital district.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, 'Hanuman Ansh', which traces the early life and miracles of Baba Neem Karoli, has become a box office blockbuster and grossed nearly Rs 400 crore worldwide from a budget of Rs 2 crore. Following its release on August 7, crowds of new devotees and tourists are flocking at the ashram, particularly during the weekends. According to Nainital Police, while previously 4,000 to 5,000 devotees would visit the shrine daily to seek Baba's blessings, the number has now crossed 6,000, with this figure climbing to around 15,000 to 20,000 on weekends. Devotees standing in queue to seek Baba's blessings (ETV Bharat) Along with common people, numerous prominent figures from across India and abroad, including Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, have visited Kainchi Dham in the past. However, the film has added a new dimension to religious tourism, renewing massive public interest in the saint's legacy. For many, the Kainchi Dham is no longer merely a pilgrimage to a religious site but an attempt to experience firsthand the place associated with the story they discovered through the film. Kainchi Dham is a spiritual site situated on the banks of the Shipra River, around nine kilometres from Bhowali on the Nainital-Almora route in Uttarakhand and Baba Neem Karoli shared a deep connection with this place. Tourist Influx Boosts Local Businesses Vikram, a tourist from Delhi, said, "I watched the film 'Hanuman Ansh' about a week ago. After seeing it, my desire to visit Kainchi Dham became much stronger than before. The film's sequences sparked a curiosity to learn more about Baba Neem Karoli's life, making it essential to visit Kainchi Dham to seek his blessings." Vikram also visited Bhimtal and the Maa Naina Devi Temple in Nainital. His companion Praveen said, "I had wanted to visit Kainchi Dham for a long time, but that desire intensified after watching the film. Along with Kainchi Dham, I also visited the Golu Devta Temple and the Maa Naina Devi Temple. Visiting Nainital and Kainchi Dham gave me a unique sense of peace."