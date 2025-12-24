ETV Bharat / state

Hanskhali Gang-Rape And Murder: TMC Leader Gets 5-Year Jail Term, His Son Sentenced To Life

Ranaghat: A court has sentenced three people, including the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, to life imprisonment in the gang-rape and murder case of a minor girl in Hanskhali in 2022. The accused TMC leader, Samarendra Gayali, has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Nine people were convicted on Monday, December 22. The Ranaghat Sub-Divisional Court announced the sentences for all of them on Tuesday. In this case, the main accused, Braj Gayali, Ranjit Mallick, and Prabhakar Poddar, have been sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 376 (DA) for gang rape.

They have also been sentenced to 20 years under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 7 years under Section 506, and 3 years under Section 201. The three convicts have also been fined under various other sections.

The remaining three convicts, Samarendra Gayali, Dipto Gayali, and Piyush Bhakta, have been sentenced to five years under Section 506 and three years under Section 201. Surajit Roy and Akash Barui, due to their young age, have been released on their own bail bonds (of Rs. 50,000) for one year.

If their conduct is good during this year, they will be released; otherwise, this judgment may be overturned. Another accused, Anshuman Bagchi, has been sentenced to three years under Section 201 and three years under Section 102(B).