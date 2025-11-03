ETV Bharat / state

'Hanmantu, Leave The Forest And Come Home': Family Appeals Top Maoist Leader To Join Mainstream

Hyderabad: As the wave of surrenders continues within the Maoist party, family members of several top leaders are making emotional appeals, urging them to return to the mainstream. Among them are the relatives of Paka Hanmantu, alias Uke Ganesh, a senior Maoist leader and member of the Central Committee, who has been underground for more than four decades.

According to sources, Hanmantu is believed to be operating in the Kandhamal forest area of Odisha. According to officials, his brother-in-law, Pradeep, along with a few others, recently traveled to the forest area in the hope of meeting him personally. After waiting for a week without success, they have now released a five-minute video message along with a heartfelt letter, appealing to him to lay down arms and return home.

Hanmantu, a native of Pullemla village in Chandur mandal of Nalgonda district, was drawn to the People’s War movement during his B.Sc. studies. Abandoning his education midway, he joined the armed movement and gradually rose through the ranks to become one of the senior-most leaders in the Maoist organization. The Telangana government has announced a bounty of Rs 25 lakh for information leading to his capture.