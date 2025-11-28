ETV Bharat / state

'Hang Till She Dies': Bihar Court Sentences Woman To Death For Killing 10-Year-Old Daughter

Araria: Two years after a 10-year-old girl from Bihar's Narpatganj was allegedly poisoned and stabbed to death, a court here on Thursday sentenced her mother to death, ruling that she should be "hanged by the neck until death".

Sources said charges against the woman, Poonam Devi (35), were framed under Sections 302, 201, 120B and 328 of IPC, with death penalty awarded under Section 302.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge IV of the Civil Court stated in his order that "the accused woman should be hanged by a noose around her neck until she dies."

Assistant Public prosecutor (APP) Prabha Kumari, representing the government, stated that the case was heard under a speedy trial. The judgment was delivered in Sessions Trial 582/2023, linked to Narpatganj Police Station Case No 380/2023.

Apart from the death sentence, the court also imposed additional punishments including 7-year sentence and Rs 50,000 fine under Section 328; five years in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 201/120B. The court stated that if the fine amount is not paid, an additional sentence of 18 months would be imposed.