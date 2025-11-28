'Hang Till She Dies': Bihar Court Sentences Woman To Death For Killing 10-Year-Old Daughter
A court in Bihar has sentenced a 35-year-old woman to death after she was found guilty of murdering her 10-year-old daughter.
Araria: Two years after a 10-year-old girl from Bihar's Narpatganj was allegedly poisoned and stabbed to death, a court here on Thursday sentenced her mother to death, ruling that she should be "hanged by the neck until death".
Sources said charges against the woman, Poonam Devi (35), were framed under Sections 302, 201, 120B and 328 of IPC, with death penalty awarded under Section 302.
The Additional District and Sessions Judge IV of the Civil Court stated in his order that "the accused woman should be hanged by a noose around her neck until she dies."
Assistant Public prosecutor (APP) Prabha Kumari, representing the government, stated that the case was heard under a speedy trial. The judgment was delivered in Sessions Trial 582/2023, linked to Narpatganj Police Station Case No 380/2023.
Apart from the death sentence, the court also imposed additional punishments including 7-year sentence and Rs 50,000 fine under Section 328; five years in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 201/120B. The court stated that if the fine amount is not paid, an additional sentence of 18 months would be imposed.
What Led To The Murder?
Prabha Kumari explained that on July 10, 2023, the girl saw her mother in a compromising position with a man, while her father was away working in Punjab. The woman suspected that her daughter would tell the truth to her father once he returns home. Fearing that this would expose her, the woman allegedly mixed poison (pesticide) in her daughter's food. When the child fell unconscious, the woman stabbed her multiple times in the stomach, throat, and head with a knife, resulting in her death.
APP Kumari said, "After this, the woman hid the girl's body in a pile of corn stored in a room. She then raised an alarm, claiming that her daughter was kidnapped. Relatives from nearby villages arrived, and police were informed. However, the body was found later."
According to the public prosecutor, post-mortem examination revealed deep stab wounds on the girl's stomach, face and neck. The viscera sample was sent to Bhagalpur for examination, which confirmed presence of pesticides.
Subsequently, a case was registered at Narpatganj police station on July 11, 2023. After the investigation was complete, police filed a chargesheet in court in 2024. The court then framed charges and began the trial, during which the accused woman presented her defense. While trial continued for months, on Thursday, the court found the woman guilty of murder and awarded death sentence.
