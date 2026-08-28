Phulia Is Famous For Its Cotton Saris. Now, Abhinav Basak Wants To Take His Handloom Rakhis To The World
The President's Award-winning artisan's creations have already reached the offices of the President, the PM, and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Shantipur: Located on the eastern bank of the Bhagirathi (Hooghly) River, Phulia town in Shantipur block of Nadia district in West Bengal is famous for its handloom cotton saris that go under the names Tangail, Taant, and Jamdani. All that might change now. Handloom artisan Abhinav Basak, who has received the President's Award for weaving a 500-count sari, has created something truly unique this year.
The cotton rakhis Basak began weaving on his handlooms have already reached the offices of the President of India, the Prime Minister, and the state Chief Minister, and become a topic of discussion across the region.
On the auspicious full-moon day of Raksha Bandhan, called Rakhi Purnima in West Bengal, sisters tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists, praying for their well-being. This is a tradition that is not only believed to strengthen the bond between siblings, but also serves as a prayer for the brother's longevity and good health. Naturally, rakhi traders work throughout the year in preparation for this festival, often creating innovative designs.
Abhinav's father Biren Basak, also a renowned weaver, has been honored with accolades like the Sant Kabir Handloom Award and entries in the Limca Book of Records, the India Book of Records, and the Guinness Book of World Records. Biren has also received honours from the President and the Prime Minister of India, among others, and is a Padma Shri recipient.
This year Biren's son Abhinav has developed a fresh concept. Two distinct rakhi designs have been intricately woven directly on to pure cotton fabric. So far, 65 pieces of these rakhis have been produced and dispatched from Phulia to various offices across the country.
Abhinav said, "From the very beginning, I wanted to create something unique for Rakhi Purnima. That idea inspired me to start crafting rakhis using cotton fabric. Since designs are now created entirely on computers, the production process has become much easier. For now, we have started making rakhis in two designs and two sizes, ensuring they are suitable for both children and adults."
He added, "We have produced 65 rakhis so far this year. We have already attempted to send them to dignitaries, ranging from the Prime Minister and the President to the state Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. We are also looking into marketing these rakhis so that the general public can use them in future."
He noted that future plans will depend on the demand for these rakhis. Abhinav also asserted that since the rakhis are made entirely from cotton fabric, they will not cause any adverse reactions on the skin.
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