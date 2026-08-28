ETV Bharat / state

Phulia Is Famous For Its Cotton Saris. Now, Abhinav Basak Wants To Take His Handloom Rakhis To The World

Shantipur: Located on the eastern bank of the Bhagirathi (Hooghly) River, Phulia town in Shantipur block of Nadia district in West Bengal is famous for its handloom cotton saris that go under the names Tangail, Taant, and Jamdani. All that might change now. Handloom artisan Abhinav Basak, who has received the President's Award for weaving a 500-count sari, has created something truly unique this year.

The cotton rakhis Basak began weaving on his handlooms have already reached the offices of the President of India, the Prime Minister, and the state Chief Minister, and become a topic of discussion across the region.

On the auspicious full-moon day of Raksha Bandhan, called Rakhi Purnima in West Bengal, sisters tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists, praying for their well-being. This is a tradition that is not only believed to strengthen the bond between siblings, but also serves as a prayer for the brother's longevity and good health. Naturally, rakhi traders work throughout the year in preparation for this festival, often creating innovative designs.

Abhinav's father Biren Basak, also a renowned weaver, has been honored with accolades like the Sant Kabir Handloom Award and entries in the Limca Book of Records, the India Book of Records, and the Guinness Book of World Records. Biren has also received honours from the President and the Prime Minister of India, among others, and is a Padma Shri recipient.