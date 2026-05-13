ETV Bharat / state

Hand Grenade Recovered From Car In Haryana's Kurukshetra

STF Sub-Inspector Daljit Singh said Surya Pratap, the operator of the motor yard located on Shahabad-Ladwa Road was arrested a couple of days back and a pistol and two live rounds of ammunition were recovered from him. "During interrogation, the accused confessed to have concealed a hand grenade in the dashboard of a car parked at the motor yard. The STF team then rushed to the spot and recovered the hand grenade from the vehicle," he said.

Kurukshetra: The Special Task Force (STF) of Ambala in Haryana averted a major security threat with the recovery of a Chinese hand grenade from a car parked at Mahadev Motor Yard in front of a sugar mill on Shahabad-Ladwa Road in Kurukshetra.

The officer said the accused during interrogation revealed that he had been given two hand grenades, one of which he had earlier given to an associate. According to the STF, Pratap revealed during interrogation that he had been receiving instructions from handlers based abroad on executing some explosions to intimidate an individual from whom extortion was demanded. However, the location of the blasts was to be disclosed later, said Singh.

The STF said, preliminary investigations indicate the case is linked to a ransomware network in Kurukshetra and Ambala. Police have registered FIR No 204 against the accused and initiated an investigation. "Intensive interrogation of the accused is currently underway, and the police are searching for his other associates and network," Singh said. He said the search for Pratap's associate is on.