ETV Bharat / state

Eight Injured As Under-Construction NHAI Bridge Collapses In Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur District

The under-construction bridge over the Hathli Khad (ravine) on the Mataur-Shimla four-lane highway collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Hamirpur: Eight workers were injured when an under-construction bridge over the Hathli Khad (ravine) on the Mataur-Shimla four-lane highway collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Friday. Heavy construction material plummeted into the gorge, falling nearly 100 feet. All the injured were taken to Hamirpur Medical College, where the condition of one of the critically injured workers is stated to be serious.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) arrived on the spot apart from police and local administration. Initial reports indicated that some people were trapped on the other side of the bridge following the collapse. Later, a total of six persons were safely rescued. Construction of 100-metre-long bridge The bridge being constructed over the Hathli Khad is a major one. It spans more than 100 metres in length, while the height above the ravine is also significant. Questions are being raised regarding safety measures and adherence to established norms during the construction of the bridge. However, the exact cause of the collapse will be determined only once the investigation is complete.