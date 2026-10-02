Eight Injured As Under-Construction NHAI Bridge Collapses In Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur District
Heavy construction material also plummeted into the gorge, falling nearly 100 feet, said eyewitnesses
Published : October 2, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Hamirpur: Eight workers were injured when an under-construction bridge over the Hathli Khad (ravine) on the Mataur-Shimla four-lane highway collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Friday. Heavy construction material plummeted into the gorge, falling nearly 100 feet. All the injured were taken to Hamirpur Medical College, where the condition of one of the critically injured workers is stated to be serious.
Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) arrived on the spot apart from police and local administration.
Initial reports indicated that some people were trapped on the other side of the bridge following the collapse. Later, a total of six persons were safely rescued.
Construction of 100-metre-long bridge
The bridge being constructed over the Hathli Khad is a major one. It spans more than 100 metres in length, while the height above the ravine is also significant. Questions are being raised regarding safety measures and adherence to established norms during the construction of the bridge. However, the exact cause of the collapse will be determined only once the investigation is complete.
Jagdish Chand, Naib Tehsildar of Hamirpur, said, "A section of the iron bridge under construction collapsed. Nearly eight labourers were working on the bridge at the time of the accident. Five of them sustained minor injuries, while three were seriously injured. All the injured are currently undergoing treatment at Hamirpur Medical College. The rescue operations are proceeding rapidly."
Eyewitness recounts the accident
Soon after the accident, local residents also assisted in the rescue mission. Deshraj, an eyewitness, said he was cutting grass nearby when the incident occurred. Suddenly, a section of the bridge under construction collapsed. The collapse was accompanied by a loud crash, sparking panic and screams among the labourers working there. According to Deshraj, locals rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and helped extract the injured workers. After considerable effort, the injured were safely brought out. Subsequently, police and administrative teams took forward the relief and rescue operations.
Investigation begins
Currently, teams from the police, administration and NHAI are present at the site, and the cause of the accident is being investigated. The collapse of the bridge has also highlighted the need to examine safety standards and the quality of construction of the four-lane project.
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