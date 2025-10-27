Road Too Far: Pregnant Woman Carried On Bullock Cart To Ambulance In UP's Hamirpur
The road to Parasdva Ka Dera in Maudha block of Hamirpur remains unpaved even after over seven decades of Independence.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
Hamirpur: All-weather connectivity in rural areas remains a distant dream for several villages in Uttar Pradesh even after over seven decades of Independence and government's tall claims of all-inclusive development across the country.
In one such village, Parasdava Ka Dera in Gaughat Chani gram panchayat of Maudha block, a 23-year-old pregnant woman had to be carried to an ambulance on a bullock cart after she complained of labour pain.
Rajendra Kumar, a local said Krishna Kumar Kewat's daughter-in-law Reshma went into labour on Sunday morning. An ambulance was called when the pain intensified, but the driver said he would not be able to manage to drive to the village as the road was not motorable. Left with no options, Kewat arranged a rickety bullock cart to take Reshma to the hospital.
The cart traversed a muddy road to reach Bhaturi from where Reshma was taken to the hospital in the ambulance. Reshma's condition is stable now.
According to Rajendra, the 3 km road of Parasdva Ka Dera has not been paved since Independence. During monsoon, the road turns into a swamp. "Several letters were sent to panchayat and block officials, but in vain," he said.
Rajendra said several villagers have died due to lack of timely treatment. On March 12, 2024, Rajendra Kumar Nishad, a social worker of the gram panchayat, went on indefinite strike for six days demanding a road to the village but the exercise yielded no response from authorities.
'डबल इंजन' का खोखला विकास मॉडल— Congress (@INCIndia) October 27, 2025
यूपी के हमीरपुर में एक गर्भवती महिला को कीचड़ और दलदल भरे रास्ते पर बैलगाड़ी से अस्पताल ले जाया गया।
CM योगी दावे करते हैं कि प्रदेश में हेल्थ सिस्टम एकदम चाक-चौबंद है, लेकिन हकीकत सबके सामने है।
शर्मनाक pic.twitter.com/H7EScbRw7i
In-charge BDO Maudaha Raghavendra Singh said CC road work was started from canal to Parasdwa Dera under MNREGA scheme. "The work remains incomplete due to budgetary constraints.
Meanwhile, the Congress in a post on X, highlighted the plight of the village after which District Magistrate Ghanshyam Meena issued a letter in which he stated a CC road exists in Parasdva Ka Dera, but the people of this community have built houses at their farm. He said a kutcha road has been constructed to the panchayat but the road from the village to Bhulsi remains unpaved. He said the road will be paved on a priority basis whenever adequate funds are available.
Also Read
Walk To School If You Can: Dhili Village Where Tiny Footprints On Slippery Embankments Tell Tale Of Daily Ordeal