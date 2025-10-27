ETV Bharat / state

Road Too Far: Pregnant Woman Carried On Bullock Cart To Ambulance In UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur: All-weather connectivity in rural areas remains a distant dream for several villages in Uttar Pradesh even after over seven decades of Independence and government's tall claims of all-inclusive development across the country.

In one such village, Parasdava Ka Dera in Gaughat Chani gram panchayat of Maudha block, a 23-year-old pregnant woman had to be carried to an ambulance on a bullock cart after she complained of labour pain.

Rajendra Kumar, a local said Krishna Kumar Kewat's daughter-in-law Reshma went into labour on Sunday morning. An ambulance was called when the pain intensified, but the driver said he would not be able to manage to drive to the village as the road was not motorable. Left with no options, Kewat arranged a rickety bullock cart to take Reshma to the hospital.

The cart traversed a muddy road to reach Bhaturi from where Reshma was taken to the hospital in the ambulance. Reshma's condition is stable now.