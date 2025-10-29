ETV Bharat / state

Halloween Fever Grips Hyderabad, City Gears Up For Spooky Celebrations

Hyderabad: As the world is about to celebrate Halloween on Friday, Hyderabad is also set to celebrate the spooky day. Once limited to Western countries, Halloween parties are now becoming increasingly popular in the city, especially across the Information Technology (IT) corridor.

On October 31, areas like Hitech City, Gachibowli, and Jubilee Hills are expected to transform into zones of fright and fun, as residents prepare for a night of ghostly glamour and spine-chilling entertainment.

From pumpkin lanterns, spider webs, and scary dolls to eerie tombstones, the venues are being decorated to give guests a genuine Halloween experience. Participants are gearing up to don spooky costumes, from ghosts and zombies to witches and horror movie characters, all ready to give others a friendly scare.

Many clubs and event organisers have added games, dance floors, horror-themed food, and surprise activities. After Hyderabad evolved into a major IT hub, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and expatriates began hosting Halloween parties in and around Hitech City. What started as small private gatherings gradually became a citywide trend.

Since 2010, hotels, restaurants, and clubs have been hosting Halloween celebrations every year between October 27 and November 2. This year, some venues are taking things a step further by combining Diwali and Halloween themes, organising unique crossover events under the slogan 'Get out of everyday stress.'