ETV Bharat / state

Haldwani Residents Fear Indore-Like Contaminated Drinking Water Crisis, Uttarakhand Too Stare At Public Healthcare Threat

Indore/Haldwani: A crisis of contaminated drinking water has become a cause of major worry for the people of Indore, the country’s cleanest city, in Madhya Pradesh and it's ripple effect is being felt in Haldwani of Uttarakhand, which lies several hundred kilometres away from the pivot of the public healthcare problem.

Though the tragedy took a bigger form in Indore’s Bhagirathpura, where 18 lives were lost due to drinking contaminated water, the residents of Uttarakhand town are also spending anxious hours.

Now, the alarm bells are ringing in Haldwani. Meanwhile, considering the seriousness and urgency of the matter, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has made strong remarks against the government and the responsible officials in this matter. As the crisis deepens, aggrieved locals alleged that the tragedy has failed to awaken the water department and the municipal corporation from their slumber.

Panic in Bhagirathpura

In Bhagirathpura, after several people fell ill and some died due to contaminated water, the administration swung into action. The municipal corporation and district administration engaged teams to improve various services in Indore. However, a sense of panic still prevails among the people. Due to this, some residents of Bhagirathpura have moved to live with relatives in different areas of the city.

Residents forced to migrate

Shubham Kori, a resident of Sagar, who has been living in Bhagirathpura for the past nine months with his wife Roshni Kori, two children, and his mother, said his mother and younger son fell ill after consuming contaminated water. This caused them great distress, and now they are leaving Bhagirathpura and returning to their village in Sagar.

Exodus of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Shubham Kori's wife, Roshni, said, "We came to Indore in search of work, but the situation forced us to quit Bhagirathpura and return to our village in Sagar." According to her, there are many other families who have quietly migrated from the area. Most of the residents of Bhagirathpura are labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Following the deaths due to contaminated water, they quietly packed up their belongings and left for their villages.

Several people have died in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore due to contaminated water. Many others are still receiving treatment in various hospitals in Indore. Following this incident, there is now a sense of panic among the residents of Bhagirathpura. As a result, some residents have moved in with relatives, while those who were living there on rent are migrating back to their villages.