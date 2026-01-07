Haldwani Residents Fear Indore-Like Contaminated Drinking Water Crisis, Uttarakhand Too Stare At Public Healthcare Threat
The drinking water system of the Haldwani Municipal Corporation has come under scrutiny. Residents are outraged over dirty and foul-smelling water release from taps.
Indore/Haldwani: A crisis of contaminated drinking water has become a cause of major worry for the people of Indore, the country’s cleanest city, in Madhya Pradesh and it's ripple effect is being felt in Haldwani of Uttarakhand, which lies several hundred kilometres away from the pivot of the public healthcare problem.
Though the tragedy took a bigger form in Indore’s Bhagirathpura, where 18 lives were lost due to drinking contaminated water, the residents of Uttarakhand town are also spending anxious hours.
Now, the alarm bells are ringing in Haldwani. Meanwhile, considering the seriousness and urgency of the matter, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has made strong remarks against the government and the responsible officials in this matter. As the crisis deepens, aggrieved locals alleged that the tragedy has failed to awaken the water department and the municipal corporation from their slumber.
Panic in Bhagirathpura
In Bhagirathpura, after several people fell ill and some died due to contaminated water, the administration swung into action. The municipal corporation and district administration engaged teams to improve various services in Indore. However, a sense of panic still prevails among the people. Due to this, some residents of Bhagirathpura have moved to live with relatives in different areas of the city.
Residents forced to migrate
Shubham Kori, a resident of Sagar, who has been living in Bhagirathpura for the past nine months with his wife Roshni Kori, two children, and his mother, said his mother and younger son fell ill after consuming contaminated water. This caused them great distress, and now they are leaving Bhagirathpura and returning to their village in Sagar.
Exodus of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
Shubham Kori's wife, Roshni, said, "We came to Indore in search of work, but the situation forced us to quit Bhagirathpura and return to our village in Sagar." According to her, there are many other families who have quietly migrated from the area. Most of the residents of Bhagirathpura are labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Following the deaths due to contaminated water, they quietly packed up their belongings and left for their villages.
Several people have died in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore due to contaminated water. Many others are still receiving treatment in various hospitals in Indore. Following this incident, there is now a sense of panic among the residents of Bhagirathpura. As a result, some residents have moved in with relatives, while those who were living there on rent are migrating back to their villages.
Drinking water crisis in Haldwani
At the same time, the drinking water system of the Haldwani Municipal Corporation has come under scrutiny. Residents of Rajpura, Gandhi Nagar, and other areas said they are outraged by the dirty and foul-smelling water coming from their taps.
According to the administration, the drinking water pipeline was damaged during the excavation of the sewer line. Officials have been instructed to find a solution quickly. The supply of dirty water has caused widespread anger among the local residents.
Locals said for the past several days, the taps have been supplying water filled with mud and dirt instead of potable water. Showing bottles of the dirty water, people explained that this water cannot be used for drinking or cooking. They are forced to buy water from the market, which is adding to their financial burden.
Allegations of inaction
Local women alleged that the water department and the municipal corporation officials turned a blind eye to their grievances when the issue was taken up with them.
According to them, despite being informed about the problem several times, nothing concrete has come up till now. People said they fear further contamination which can pose bigger danger to their health if the problem is not addressed soon. Moreover, they said the situation exposed the vulnerability of children and the elderly people in particular.
People also cited recent road excavations and incomplete work as a major reason for this problem. They have demanded that the administration immediately conduct a water quality test and take action against those responsible.
When reached, Haldwani Water Department executive engineer Ravi Shankar Losali said, "In many places, the old water lines are running alongside sewer lines. Due to this, contaminated water is reaching people's homes. Connections have been disconnected in the areas where contaminated water was being supplied. A survey is being conducted to replace the old lines. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared and sent to the government so that the pipelines can be replaced."
Gopal Chauhan, the city magistrate, also acknowledged receiving complaints about contaminated water. "Complaints of contaminated water have been received from some areas. Discussions have been held with the Water Department officials. The officials are on the ground. We will also be speaking with officials from the Water Corporation. The reason for the contaminated water supply has been found to be the cause of JCBs sewer pipeline work in residential areas. The water pipelines are being damaged during excavation by the JCBs, which is causing contaminated water to reach people's homes," Chauhan said.
