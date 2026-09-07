Haldwani 'Purification' Row: Uttarakhand HC Disposes PIL After Govt Assures Impartial Probe
Uttarakhand government told court that FIRs have been lodged in Haldwani and Bengaluru in connection with the case and all digital evidence was being preserved.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the controversial "purification ritual" at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan after the state government assured an impartial investigation into the matter.
During the hearing, the Uttarakhand government informed the court that two FIRs have been registered in connection with the matter. One FIR has been filed in Haldwani, and second, a Zero FIR, registered in Bengaluru based on media reports. The court was also informed that the FIR registered in Bengaluru is to be transferred to Haldwani for investigation.
The government assured the court that the police would conduct an impartial investigation and all CCTV footage and electronic evidence would be preserved. Following the assurance, the division bench comprising Senior Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Siddharth Sah disposed of the PIL.
The PIL, filed by Baijnath, a social activist from Dehradun, stated that the act of public purification, involving the chanting of Vedic mantras and the sprinkling of 'Gangajal' (holy water from the Ganges) after the rally, had heightened the risk of spreading social discord. Various parties had offered differing explanations and religious rhetoric regarding the incident, prompting Congress to submit a memorandum to the Governor.
The petition alleged that while an FIR was registered against those who performed the purification ritual in Haldwani, no FIR was registered regarding the complaint filed by Congress members.
The petitioner had requested the court to issue directives for the immediate preservation and safeguard of all electronic and documentary evidence related to the incident. Also, it urged the court to direct the state government to take cognizance of the matter and ensure effective and impartial legal action.
The petitioner argued that crucial information regarding the incident had also been sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to bring the truth to light. After hearing both sides, the high court disposed of the petition.
The controversy ignited after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a public meeting at the Ramlila Ground on August 8, 2026. On August 11, a right-wing organisation, 'Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas', allegedly performed a 'purification' ritual at the site by sprinkling 'Gangajal'and conducting a 'Havan' (fire ritual). The organisers claimed the ritual was intended to restore the sanctity of the venue and ensure cleanliness following the political event.
Kharge raised the matter in the Rajya Sabha and demanded that a case be registered against those who performed the purification ritual and Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Delhi on the issue. Following this, two youths associated with the purification incident filed a case against him in Haldwani under the SC/ST Act.
On September 4, a 'Zero FIR' was registered against BJP leaders in Bengaluru based on a complaint filed by TR Ramappa, former vice president of the Tribal Congress. The case invokes sections of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
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