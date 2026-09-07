ETV Bharat / state

Haldwani 'Purification' Row: Uttarakhand HC Disposes PIL After Govt Assures Impartial Probe

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the controversial "purification ritual" at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan after the state government assured an impartial investigation into the matter.

During the hearing, the Uttarakhand government informed the court that two FIRs have been registered in connection with the matter. One FIR has been filed in Haldwani, and second, a Zero FIR, registered in Bengaluru based on media reports. The court was also informed that the FIR registered in Bengaluru is to be transferred to Haldwani for investigation.

The government assured the court that the police would conduct an impartial investigation and all CCTV footage and electronic evidence would be preserved. Following the assurance, the division bench comprising Senior Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Siddharth Sah disposed of the PIL.

The PIL, filed by Baijnath, a social activist from Dehradun, stated that the act of public purification, involving the chanting of Vedic mantras and the sprinkling of 'Gangajal' (holy water from the Ganges) after the rally, had heightened the risk of spreading social discord. Various parties had offered differing explanations and religious rhetoric regarding the incident, prompting Congress to submit a memorandum to the Governor.

The petition alleged that while an FIR was registered against those who performed the purification ritual in Haldwani, no FIR was registered regarding the complaint filed by Congress members.