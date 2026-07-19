Haldwani Elderly Man Duped Of Rs 72 Lakh On Pretext Of Insurance Premium Refund
He made 84 online transactions to the accounts specified by the fraudster, who claimed to be an assistant manager and fund transfer manager of NPCI.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Haldwani: An elderly person from Haldwani, under the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, was duped of Rs 72.33 lakh by cyber fraudsters posing as NPCI officials, police said. The victim, Surendra Singh, was lured with the refund of Rs one crore for an insurance premium, along with bonuses, to steal the money through 84 online transactions.
Singh stated in the complaint that he had purchased five insurance policies in 2024 and deposited approximately Rs 80,000 as the initial instalment. However, he could not pay subsequent premiums due to financial constraints.
Since July, he has been receiving frequent calls from various numbers. The caller identified himself as Sandeep Sharma, claiming to be an assistant manager and fund transfer manager at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
He informed Singh that the total refund due — comprising premiums and bonuses from all five policies — amounted to nearly Rs one crore, and assured Singh that he could easily transfer the amount to his account. To gain the victim's trust, the fraudster asked him to send his Aadhaar, PAN card details, and photograph via WhatsApp.
He repeatedly demanded payments for various charges, such as processing fees, capital gains tax, GST, RBI processing charges, inter-state transfer fees, and miscellaneous costs under the pretext of completing the refund process.
The fraudster provided details of new bank accounts via WhatsApp each time and asked Singh to make the payment. Between July 14, 2025, and May 6, 2026, Singh transferred a total of Rs 72,33,600 from his accounts in Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and Axis Bank to various bank accounts specified by the fraudster in 84 online transactions. The fraudsters kept assuring him that a payment of Rs one crore would be credited to his account once all formalities were completed, the complaint states.
When he received no payments for a long period despite completing the payment, he realised that he had been defrauded. When he tried reaching out to the fraudster, he found all numbers had been switched off. He subsequently lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station under the Kumaon Range of Rudrapur and provided the police with bank account statements, WhatsApp chats, documents sent by the fraudsters, and other digital evidence. Based on the details, a case was registered, and an investigation has been initiated.
"An investigation is underway, involving the scrutiny of bank accounts, mobile numbers, WhatsApp chats, and other digital evidence provided by the elderly victim. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the course of the investigation. No accused involved in this cyber fraud will be spared. We will uncover the entire network and take strict action against them," Cyber Crime police station Inspector Arun Kumar said.
He appealed to the public not to share personal information or money with strangers under the lure of insurance policy refunds, lottery winnings, investments, or any other such offers, and immediately report any suspicious calls to the cyber helpline or the nearest police station.
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