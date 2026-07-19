ETV Bharat / state

Haldwani Elderly Man Duped Of Rs 72 Lakh On Pretext Of Insurance Premium Refund

Haldwani: An elderly person from Haldwani, under the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, was duped of Rs 72.33 lakh by cyber fraudsters posing as NPCI officials, police said. The victim, Surendra Singh, was lured with the refund of Rs one crore for an insurance premium, along with bonuses, to steal the money through 84 online transactions.

Singh stated in the complaint that he had purchased five insurance policies in 2024 and deposited approximately Rs 80,000 as the initial instalment. However, he could not pay subsequent premiums due to financial constraints.

Since July, he has been receiving frequent calls from various numbers. The caller identified himself as Sandeep Sharma, claiming to be an assistant manager and fund transfer manager at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

He informed Singh that the total refund due — comprising premiums and bonuses from all five policies — amounted to nearly Rs one crore, and assured Singh that he could easily transfer the amount to his account. To gain the victim's trust, the fraudster asked him to send his Aadhaar, PAN card details, and photograph via WhatsApp.

He repeatedly demanded payments for various charges, such as processing fees, capital gains tax, GST, RBI processing charges, inter-state transfer fees, and miscellaneous costs under the pretext of completing the refund process.