Haldibari Enclave Residents Stay Calm Amid West Bengal SIR 'Storm'
The SIR, which aims to update the voter rolls based on 2002 list, sparked panic in some areas, with a few even taking their lives.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 10:36 PM IST
Haldibari (Cooch Behar): Though tension is simmering in vast parts of West Bengal, where Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists is going on, Haldibari presents a picture of contrast.
Locals in this part remain unfazed by the exercise, even though the names of many residents from the India-Bangladesh enclave exchange are missing from the 2002 voter list.
The SIR, which aims to update the voter rolls based on the 2002 list, has sparked panic in some areas, with a few even taking their own lives over fears of being excluded.
However, this is not the case for the 411 families from Indian enclaves in Bangladesh who relocated to India following the 2015 Land Boundary Agreement (LBA) between the two countries.
These residents, who were granted Indian citizenship under the LBA, do not worry about being excluded from the voter list. Though their names are absent from the 2002 list (a key benchmark for the current revision), the families have official documentation—such as travel cards, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and voter IDs—provided by the Indian government, ensuring their legitimate status as citizens.
Atanukumar Mandal, sub-divisional administrator of Mekhliganj Sadar in Cooch Behar, reassures that there will be no issues for these residents during the SIR process. He emphasises that the Cooch Behar district administration has an updated list of citizens who came through the enclave exchange.
Diptiman Sengupta, representing India in the Enclave Exchange Committee, said, “There is no problem with SIR. The residents of the enclave, who earlier came to India, are recognised as Indian citizens only after the agreement was signed between the two countries. The government has given them all kinds of documents, including legal papers. None of them entered illegally. They have been made Indian citizens in special cases."
Sushil Roy, who came from the Indian enclave under Bangladesh, said, "Let there be SIR. Very good. Let's exclude people who are illegally staying. It will be good for the country. We have come officially. The government will look after us. We came to India through travel cards through the enclave exchange. The government has given us birth certificates along with ration cards and voter cards. Those who have travel cards have no problem. Many are confused and afraid. If they are citizens of the right enclave, there is no problem."
Krishna Roy, another enclave dweller, said, "We welcome SIR. We are not illegal infiltrators. We became citizens of this country through the enclave exchange between India and Bangladesh. The government has given us citizenship. Naturally, we have all the legal papers."
Kalidas Roy also echoed Krishna. "It will be good for us to have SIR. We welcome SIR. The government surveyed in 2011, and we came to India in 2015.’’
Ravindra Barman said, ‘‘Our names were not in the voter list in 2002. The government gave us all our identity cards in 2015." Sishirkumar Roy, who had earlier stayed at the Kotbhajni enclave, sais he is an Indian citizen.
He said, ‘‘After the agreement between India and Bangladesh was signed, we came to India. We were in a temporary camp for four years. Then we were given houses. SIR is problematic for those who came here illegally. We have travel cards. Moreover, we have all our papers.’’
The land border agreement between India and Bangladesh was signed on August 1, 2015. The enclave exchange took place on November 22-30 that year. At that time, 979 people from 211 families from the Indian enclaves in Bangladesh were supposed to come to the other side. Seventy-eight people did not come, while 901 people came.
Indians from the Indian enclaves of Bangladesh such as Nilphamari, Panchagarh district, Nattaka, Kajaldighi, Nazirganj, Beluadanga, Daikhata, Balapara and Kottabhanjani enclaves came to the Cooch Behar district.
Three camps-Mekhliganj, Dinhata and Haldibari-were set up then. Out of them, the maximum number of 478 people came to the Haldibari camp. Many others took shelter in the Mekhliganj camp.
However, some are worried about this because many do not have travel cards. For example, a section of the residents of Mashaldanga in Dinhata subdivision of Cooch Behar are spending anxious days.
Joynal Abedin, a resident of the former enclave of Mashaldanga, said, “We need to show documents only when the BLO comes. Moreover, we have all the valid documents given by the government. Our list is also with the Cooch Behar district administration. In fact, the names of many won't be found in the 2002 voter list. As a result, many are confused.”
