ETV Bharat / state

Haldibari Enclave Residents Stay Calm Amid West Bengal SIR 'Storm'

Haldibari (Cooch Behar): Though tension is simmering in vast parts of West Bengal, where Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists is going on, Haldibari presents a picture of contrast.

Locals in this part remain unfazed by the exercise, even though the names of many residents from the India-Bangladesh enclave exchange are missing from the 2002 voter list.

The SIR, which aims to update the voter rolls based on the 2002 list, has sparked panic in some areas, with a few even taking their own lives over fears of being excluded.

However, this is not the case for the 411 families from Indian enclaves in Bangladesh who relocated to India following the 2015 Land Boundary Agreement (LBA) between the two countries.

These residents, who were granted Indian citizenship under the LBA, do not worry about being excluded from the voter list. Though their names are absent from the 2002 list (a key benchmark for the current revision), the families have official documentation—such as travel cards, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and voter IDs—provided by the Indian government, ensuring their legitimate status as citizens.

Atanukumar Mandal, sub-divisional administrator of Mekhliganj Sadar in Cooch Behar, reassures that there will be no issues for these residents during the SIR process. He emphasises that the Cooch Behar district administration has an updated list of citizens who came through the enclave exchange.

Diptiman Sengupta, representing India in the Enclave Exchange Committee, said, “There is no problem with SIR. The residents of the enclave, who earlier came to India, are recognised as Indian citizens only after the agreement was signed between the two countries. The government has given them all kinds of documents, including legal papers. None of them entered illegally. They have been made Indian citizens in special cases."

Sushil Roy, who came from the Indian enclave under Bangladesh, said, "Let there be SIR. Very good. Let's exclude people who are illegally staying. It will be good for the country. We have come officially. The government will look after us. We came to India through travel cards through the enclave exchange. The government has given us birth certificates along with ration cards and voter cards. Those who have travel cards have no problem. Many are confused and afraid. If they are citizens of the right enclave, there is no problem."

Krishna Roy, another enclave dweller, said, "We welcome SIR. We are not illegal infiltrators. We became citizens of this country through the enclave exchange between India and Bangladesh. The government has given us citizenship. Naturally, we have all the legal papers."