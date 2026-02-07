ETV Bharat / state

Hajj 2026: Pilgrims Undergo Medical Check-Up, Vaccination In Mumbai

Hajj pilgrims queue up for medical check-up at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The medical examination and vaccination process for pilgrims selected for the Hajj 2026 has officially begun in Mumbai on Saturday. The health guidelines issued by the Saudi Arabian government made screening and necessary vaccinations mandatory for all pilgrims.

As approximately 4,000 pilgrims from Mumbai and its suburbs will be undertaking Hajj this year, the responsibility for their medical examinations has been entrusted to the Cooper Hospital and Balasaheb Thackeray (BTH) Trauma Hospital under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Pilgrims with serious illnesses like kidney failure, heart disease, chronic lung disorders, liver cirrhosis, severe mental illness, elderly individuals with dementia, pregnant women, patients with infectious diseases and those undergoing cancer treatment will be deemed ineligible Hajj.

Meanwhile, the Meningococcal vaccine has been made mandatory for all pilgrims, which must be administered at least 10 days before travel. An updated dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or a certificate of complete prior vaccination is also required.