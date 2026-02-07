Hajj 2026: Pilgrims Undergo Medical Check-Up, Vaccination In Mumbai
The Meningococcal vaccine has been made mandatory for all pilgrims, which must be administered 10 days before travel. An updated Covid-19 dose is also required.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Mumbai: The medical examination and vaccination process for pilgrims selected for the Hajj 2026 has officially begun in Mumbai on Saturday. The health guidelines issued by the Saudi Arabian government made screening and necessary vaccinations mandatory for all pilgrims.
As approximately 4,000 pilgrims from Mumbai and its suburbs will be undertaking Hajj this year, the responsibility for their medical examinations has been entrusted to the Cooper Hospital and Balasaheb Thackeray (BTH) Trauma Hospital under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Pilgrims with serious illnesses like kidney failure, heart disease, chronic lung disorders, liver cirrhosis, severe mental illness, elderly individuals with dementia, pregnant women, patients with infectious diseases and those undergoing cancer treatment will be deemed ineligible Hajj.
Meanwhile, the Meningococcal vaccine has been made mandatory for all pilgrims, which must be administered at least 10 days before travel. An updated dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or a certificate of complete prior vaccination is also required.
Pilgrims above 65 years of age will be given the Simian Immunodeficiency Virus (SIV) vaccine, but not the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) vaccine. The health cards of pilgrims will be kept with the trainers, and their details will be recorded on the Hajj Pilgrims Health Information System (HPHIS) portal.
Asif Khan and Salman Khan have been appointed as coordinators for Cooper Hospital, while Zahid Munshi and Ali Akbar Godharwala have been appointed for BTH Trauma Hospital.
Meanwhile, a large crowd of pilgrims gathered at the Shatabdi Maidan in Kandivali. The administration has appealed to the pilgrims to cooperate and warned that any failure to comply with the health criteria may result in denial of entry into Saudi Arabia.
Also Read