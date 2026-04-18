ETV Bharat / state

Hajj 2026: First Batch Of 435 Pilgrims Begins Journey From Jammu Kashmir

On Saturday morning, hundreds of relatives, men and children, who accompanied the pilgrims, were reciting Labaik Allahumma Labaik (Here I Am, Oh Allah, Here I Am ) , the opening of the Talbiyah, a sacred prayer recited by Muslims during the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

All arrangements have been made for the pilgrims at both the Hajj House and the Srinagar Airport. While check-in counters have been set up at Hajj House to check the luggage of the pilgrims, arrangements have been made at the Srinagar airport to put on the Ihram.

The pilgrims left the Hajj House here for Srinagar International Airport, where they will depart for Madina in three flights. The first flight carrying 145 pilgrims will take off from Srinagar at 12:20 pm, the second and third at 2:15 pm and 3:15 pm respectively. The departure of Hajj pilgrims will continue till April 28.

Srinagar: The first batch of 435 pilgrims, including 234 males and 201 females from Jammu and Kashmir, began their journey to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj 2026 pilgrimage on Saturday.

This year, 1,75,025 pilgrims from India are going to perform Hajj, including 4,704 from Jammu and Kashmir. In addition to 2,200 female pilgrims, 13 women pilgrims without a mahram (male relative) are also included.

The pilgrims said they were satisfied with the arrangements made by the administration and the Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee. Strict security arrangements were made for the departure of the pilgrims, while additional security personnel were deployed at the Hajj House and the Airport Road.

Of the total number of pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir, 1,000 will use the Delhi embarkation, while 50 pilgrims will start their journey from Mumbai airport. The rest will leave from Srinagar airport.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has implemented several changes for the pilgrims this year. The regulations introduced include strict health screening, under which some applicants with serious medical conditions have also been declared ineligible. The facility of self-cooking for pilgrims has been stopped at places like Azizia. Meanwhile, for the first time, smart watches equipped with SIM-based data have been given to the pilgrims for the purpose of monitoring, replacing the earlier wristbands.

Shujaat Qureshi, Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee, said that the luggage limit of the pilgrims has been reduced from 40 kg to 25 kg. He said that immigration will be completed in Srinagar, after which the flights will stop in Delhi for refuelling and depart for Medina.

Hajj over the years: Over 14,500 applications were received for Hajj 2023, out of which 12,000 people were selected through lottery. Since then, there has been a continuous decline in Hajj applications in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2024, only 7,800 applications were received against the allotted quota of 11,500. Similarly, a total of 4,300 Hajj applications were submitted against 8,100 Hajj seats for Hajj 2025. Meanwhile, this year, Hajj 2026, only 4,704 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are going for Hajj against the quota of 7,900.