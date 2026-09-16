Haj 2027: Delhi Pilgrims Can Get Medical Tests Done At 25 Government Hospitals, Certificate Deadline Extended
Selected pilgrims must complete prescribed health tests at government facilities; private hospitals and laboratory reports will not be accepted.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Selected pilgrims for Haj 2027 have been given additional time to complete their medical examination and obtain fitness certificates.
They can now undergo the mandatory medical examination at any government hospital and obtain the prescribed fitness certificate by September 30, 2026.
Delhi pilgrims travelling for Haj must upload their fitness certificate and receipt for the advance Haj expenditure on the Haj Committee of India's portal by October 1. Pilgrims can also submit the documents at the Delhi State Haj Committee office, Haj Manzil.
Deadline Extended For Medical Screening
According to a statement issued by Delhi State Haj Committee Executive Officer Ashfaq Ahmed, the deadline for the first-stage preliminary health examination and fitness certificate process for selected Haj 2027 pilgrims has been extended.
Under the prescribed procedure, pilgrims must undergo the required medical examination at a government hospital and obtain a fitness certificate in the format specified by the Haj Committee of India.
The Haj Committee of India's Circular Number 11 also provides an option for selected pilgrims residing abroad. Such pilgrims can upload a fitness certificate obtained on priority from a government hospital in their country of residence, subject to the prescribed requirements.
Private Hospital Reports Not Accepted
Medical screening and the specified tests are mandatory for obtaining the fitness certificate. The required examinations include CBT, LFT, KFT, chest X-ray, blood sugar and other prescribed tests.
The reports from these examinations will be accepted only if issued by government hospitals or government testing centres. Reports from private hospitals or private laboratories will not be accepted under the prescribed process.
Medical Tests Available At 25 Delhi Hospitals
The Delhi government has arranged medical examination facilities for Haj pilgrims at 25 government hospitals across the city.
These include LNJP Hospital, CBT Hospital Shahdara, GB Pant Hospital, Jag Pravesh Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, among others.
Pilgrims can also undergo the prescribed medical tests and obtain their fitness certificate from any other government hospital, provided the examination and certificate comply with the requirements specified by the Haj Committee of India.
Selected pilgrims must therefore complete their medical formalities within the revised deadline and ensure the necessary documents are uploaded to the Haj Committee of India's portal or submitted to the Delhi State Haj Committee office by the applicable date.
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