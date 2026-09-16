ETV Bharat / state

Haj 2027: Delhi Pilgrims Can Get Medical Tests Done At 25 Government Hospitals, Certificate Deadline Extended

New Delhi: Selected pilgrims for Haj 2027 have been given additional time to complete their medical examination and obtain fitness certificates.

They can now undergo the mandatory medical examination at any government hospital and obtain the prescribed fitness certificate by September 30, 2026.

Delhi pilgrims travelling for Haj must upload their fitness certificate and receipt for the advance Haj expenditure on the Haj Committee of India's portal by October 1. Pilgrims can also submit the documents at the Delhi State Haj Committee office, Haj Manzil.

Deadline Extended For Medical Screening

According to a statement issued by Delhi State Haj Committee Executive Officer Ashfaq Ahmed, the deadline for the first-stage preliminary health examination and fitness certificate process for selected Haj 2027 pilgrims has been extended.

Under the prescribed procedure, pilgrims must undergo the required medical examination at a government hospital and obtain a fitness certificate in the format specified by the Haj Committee of India.

The Haj Committee of India's Circular Number 11 also provides an option for selected pilgrims residing abroad. Such pilgrims can upload a fitness certificate obtained on priority from a government hospital in their country of residence, subject to the prescribed requirements.

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