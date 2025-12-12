ETV Bharat / state

Hair Clip Removed From Teen's Stomach Sans Surgery At RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata: Doctors at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have successfully removed a hair clip from the stomach of a 13-year-old girl and that too without surgery.

A few days ago, the girl, a resident of Belgachi in north Kolkata, started suffering from stomach pain. Her family first took her to a local doctor's chamber, where she was given primary treatment. However, when the pain did not subside, her family took her to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to hospital sources, an X-ray and endoscopy were first done to find out the cause of the pain. Examinations revealed that a hair clip was stuck in her stomach. The small ball-shaped bead of the pin had pierced the stomach and entered into the pancreas, resulting which, she was suffering from unbearable pain.

Initially, the doctors decided to remove the hair clip, which was around five centimetres long, through surgery. However, the surgery could have resulted in excessive bleeding, posing life risk for her. So, instead of surgery, doctors decided to remove the clip through an endoscopy.