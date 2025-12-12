Hair Clip Removed From Teen's Stomach Sans Surgery At RG Kar Hospital
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctors successfully removed a five-cm-long hair clip from a girl's stomach through endoscopy, avoiding surgery.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
Kolkata: Doctors at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have successfully removed a hair clip from the stomach of a 13-year-old girl and that too without surgery.
A few days ago, the girl, a resident of Belgachi in north Kolkata, started suffering from stomach pain. Her family first took her to a local doctor's chamber, where she was given primary treatment. However, when the pain did not subside, her family took her to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
According to hospital sources, an X-ray and endoscopy were first done to find out the cause of the pain. Examinations revealed that a hair clip was stuck in her stomach. The small ball-shaped bead of the pin had pierced the stomach and entered into the pancreas, resulting which, she was suffering from unbearable pain.
Initially, the doctors decided to remove the hair clip, which was around five centimetres long, through surgery. However, the surgery could have resulted in excessive bleeding, posing life risk for her. So, instead of surgery, doctors decided to remove the clip through an endoscopy.
A team of experts under the leadership of Prof. Sujoy Roy, head of gastroenterology department was formed to perform the endoscopy. During the process, a camera-equipped device was inserted into the stomach through the mouth, the clip was carefully hooked and successfully removed.
Doctors said even the slightest mistake could have been fatal. The entire process took around 10 to 15 minutes. After this, the girl was kept under observation for two days and then discharged from the hospital. Doctors said the girl's health condition is good and she will have to continue her medication for a few days along with regular follow-ups.
Prof Roy said, "The case was very complicated and it was challenging to remove the hair clip through endoscopy, avoiding surgery. We were successful due to the modern technology and our coordinated teamwork."
