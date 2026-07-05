Hair And Now: A Campaign To Help Cancer Patients In Punjab
Aehina Sharma donated her hair for first time about three years ago; the donated hair is used to make wigs for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Patiala: Aehina Sharma, a resident of Patiala, has donated her hair for a second time — just to help cancer patients.
"I have been seeing my father regularly donate blood since my childhood. I too felt motivated. Due to my age, I could not donate blood. Later, I came to know through a poster that hair can also be donated," she says.
Aehina donated her hair under a campaign for the first time about three years ago. "Happiness that comes from helping someone in need is incomparable," she adds.
The hair donation campaign is being run by Marij Mitra, an organisation which was started three years ago. “Cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy face the problem of hair loss, which creates a feeling of inferiority in them. They feel alone in society. If they get wigs, their self-confidence increases and they get a positive energy boost to fight the disease," says Gurmukh Singh Guru, a social worker, who is organising the campaign.
According to him, they collect the hair and send it to Mother Trust in Mumbai, where wigs are made using modern technology. The entire cost of sending the hair is borne by his organisation, while the remaining cost of making the wig is borne by the trust.
"Natural wigs are made from donated hair and provided free of cost," he adds.
Explaining the procedure, Gurmukh says a wig is prepared for a cancer patient by combining the hair of eight people. The hair is first tested. If any hair is found infected, it is destroyed. Any person of any age group can donate hair. The hair colour does not matter, but the hair should be at least 12 inches long. “More than 1,000 young people have donated hair so far,” he says.
Both Aehina and Gurmukh have a small appeal to make to the youth: “Please grow hair 12 to 16 inches and donate it to cancer patients, so that maximum wigs can be made and smiles can be brought back to the faces of the needy."
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