ETV Bharat / state

Hair And Now: A Campaign To Help Cancer Patients In Punjab

Patiala: Aehina Sharma, a resident of Patiala, has donated her hair for a second time — just to help cancer patients.

"I have been seeing my father regularly donate blood since my childhood. I too felt motivated. Due to my age, I could not donate blood. Later, I came to know through a poster that hair can also be donated," she says.

Aehina donated her hair under a campaign for the first time about three years ago. "Happiness that comes from helping someone in need is incomparable," she adds.

The hair donation campaign is being run by Marij Mitra, an organisation which was started three years ago. “Cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy face the problem of hair loss, which creates a feeling of inferiority in them. They feel alone in society. If they get wigs, their self-confidence increases and they get a positive energy boost to fight the disease," says Gurmukh Singh Guru, a social worker, who is organising the campaign.