Hailstorms, Lightning And Flash Floods Hit Jammu And Kashmir; Two Dead, Crops And Orchards Damaged
Authorities said a cloudburst in Bandekhra Nalla near Thathri town in Doda district led to flash floods, sending debris into sections of the local market
Published : June 2, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
Srinagar: Two people lost their lives and widespread damage was reported to crops and orchards across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as hailstorms, heavy rainfall, lightning strikes and flash floods triggered by cloudbursts disrupted normal life in several districts.
A man was killed and his wife critically injured after a tree uprooted by strong winds fell on them in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, while a woman died after being struck by lightning in Doda district.
Officials said an ageing tree collapsed near the Janglat Mandi-Lal Chowk road in Anantnag amid strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The tree fell on a couple passing through the area.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rafiq Kujwal, a resident of Utross in Anantnag district. His wife sustained serious injuries and was shifted for treatment. Doctors said her condition remained critical.
In a separate incident, Pinki Devi of Khuddhar village in Doda district died after a lightning strike hit the area during severe weather conditions on Tuesday evening.
The adverse weather also triggered flash floods in parts of the Jammu region. Authorities said a cloudburst in Bandekhra Nalla near Thathri town in Doda district led to flash floods, sending debris into sections of the local market area. No casualties or major property damage were reported.
Two other cloudbursts were reported from the Ghan and Machipal areas of Kishtwar district. Officials said there was no loss of life or damage to property in either incident and that the situation remained under control.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was closely monitoring the situation arising from the heavy rainfall and flash floods in Doda and Kishtwar districts.
In a post on X, Sinha said he had spoken with the deputy commissioners of both districts and directed emergency response teams to remain on high alert and continuously monitor the situation.
Spoke with Deputy Commissioners of Kishtwar & Doda regarding the flash floods caused by heavy rainfall. Fortunately, no loss of life or property damage has been reported. Emergency response teams have been directed to remain on high alert and continuously monitor the situation.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 2, 2026
He said district administrations had been instructed to restore roads, highways and water supply infrastructure at the earliest. Specialized medical teams and field staff have also been kept on alert, while assessments of damage will begin after field verification is completed.
The lieutenant governor also expressed condolences to the family of Pinki Devi and directed the Doda administration to provide immediate relief and assistance.
Meanwhile, severe weather conditions continued to affect large parts of Kashmir, where hailstorms accompanied by intense rainfall caused extensive damage to standing crops, vegetables and fruit orchards.
Farmers in several districts reported losses as repeated spells of hail battered agricultural areas during the past few days.
The worst-hit areas included parts of Shopian and Pulwama districts, where hailstorms struck villages such as Uthmullah, Rahmoo, Sindo Shirmal, Balpora, Memandar, Shamshipora and Ramnagri. Similar weather activity was reported from parts of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.
Fresh hailstorms were reported on Tuesday from Aripal in Tral, adjoining areas of Awantipora, Kakapora in Pulwama district and several locations in Ganderbal district, according to residents.
The repeated spells of hail and rain have raised concerns among growers, particularly in fruit-producing regions where orchards are vulnerable during the ongoing growing season.
Bandipora MLA Nizamuddin Bhat urged the government to immediately assess the losses and provide compensation to affected farmers.
He said crops, vegetables and fruit orchards had suffered significant damage in several villages of Bandipora and other parts of Kashmir. According to Bhat, Bonakoot village in Bandipora was among the worst-affected areas, with substantial losses reported by farmers.
The weather disturbance followed an unusually warm day across Kashmir.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above normal. The city also registered a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius, the highest night temperature recorded this season.
Qazigund recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag registered 29.4 degrees Celsius and Kupwara 27.8 degrees Celsius. Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department advised residents, particularly those living in vulnerable and low-lying areas, to remain alert as further rain, thunderstorms and localized flash floods could occur in the coming days.
Also Read
Uneven Monsoon May Pose Bigger Challenge Than Rainfall Deficit For India's Kharif Season: Experts