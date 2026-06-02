ETV Bharat / state

Hailstorms, Lightning And Flash Floods Hit Jammu And Kashmir; Two Dead, Crops And Orchards Damaged

Srinagar: Two people lost their lives and widespread damage was reported to crops and orchards across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as hailstorms, heavy rainfall, lightning strikes and flash floods triggered by cloudbursts disrupted normal life in several districts.

A man was killed and his wife critically injured after a tree uprooted by strong winds fell on them in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, while a woman died after being struck by lightning in Doda district.

Officials said an ageing tree collapsed near the Janglat Mandi-Lal Chowk road in Anantnag amid strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The tree fell on a couple passing through the area.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rafiq Kujwal, a resident of Utross in Anantnag district. His wife sustained serious injuries and was shifted for treatment. Doctors said her condition remained critical.

In a separate incident, Pinki Devi of Khuddhar village in Doda district died after a lightning strike hit the area during severe weather conditions on Tuesday evening.

The adverse weather also triggered flash floods in parts of the Jammu region. Authorities said a cloudburst in Bandekhra Nalla near Thathri town in Doda district led to flash floods, sending debris into sections of the local market area. No casualties or major property damage were reported.

Two other cloudbursts were reported from the Ghan and Machipal areas of Kishtwar district. Officials said there was no loss of life or damage to property in either incident and that the situation remained under control.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was closely monitoring the situation arising from the heavy rainfall and flash floods in Doda and Kishtwar districts.

In a post on X, Sinha said he had spoken with the deputy commissioners of both districts and directed emergency response teams to remain on high alert and continuously monitor the situation.

He said district administrations had been instructed to restore roads, highways and water supply infrastructure at the earliest. Specialized medical teams and field staff have also been kept on alert, while assessments of damage will begin after field verification is completed.

The lieutenant governor also expressed condolences to the family of Pinki Devi and directed the Doda administration to provide immediate relief and assistance.