ETV Bharat / state

Hailstorm Causes Extensive Damage To Kashmir's Apple Crop; Recovery Measures Further Burden Farmers

Srinagar: Recent hailstorms in the Kashmir valley have battered the horticulture sector and caused “extensive” damage to apple apple fruit which is in the middle stage of growth.

While the Director Horticulture Kashmir Vikas Anand said that the officials of the department are assessing the extent of the damage in the ten districts of the Valley, initial reports from the field officials put the estimated damage of the fruit between 40 to 60 percent of the fruits.

A chief horticulture officer in a south Kashmir district told ETV Bharat that the initial assessment to the apple fruit is between 40 to 60 percent, which indicates “extensive damage”.

The official said that the fruit's chances of recovery from the damage depends on the size of the wounds. “The fruit is in the initial stages of growth. If the farmers follow the spray and crop management schedule as suggested by the experts, the damage can be recovered, although it can increase marginal cost for farmers,” he said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department Centre in Srinagar, between May 6 and June 8, more than 12 incidents of hailstorm occurred from Kupwara to Kulgam and caused extensive damage to apple fruit in the Valley.

The demand for crop damage relief has grown from legislators and growers. CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Tarigami told ETV Bharat that farmers whose orchards were hit by the hailstorm should be provided immediate relief so that they can use the relief amount for crop recovery and management. He also demanded the government expedite crop insurance scheme which is a long-pending demand of apple growers.

The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union also demanded a comprehensive relief package for orchard owners, immediate implementation of a crop insurance scheme and restoration of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). It warned that Kashmir’s agro and rural economy will face severe consequences if the government does not take measures including climate mitigation programmes and crop insurance.