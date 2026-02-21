ETV Bharat / state

Hailing From Delhi You Cannot Conquer Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's Jibe At BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, painter Shuvaprasanna and Greater Cooch Behar Democratic Party MP Anant Maharaj pay tributes at the Shahid Bedi (Martyrs' Memorial) during International Mother Language Day observances and the Banga Bibhushan and Banga Bhushan awards ceremony, in Kolkata, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 ( PTI )

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP from the dais at Deshpriyo Park on International Mother Language Day.

Paying tribute to the language martyrs, she said that it is not possible to occupy the culture and identity of Bengal by force or threats.

Mamata Banerjee warned, "Bengali cannot be occupied by coming from Delhi, Bengal must first be known. What will those who do not know the land, people and culture of Bengal do when they come here? Will they stop eating fish, eating meat or wearing saris?"

At the beginning of the program today, she reminded the Bengalis of their passion and history of struggle. She said that 'Ekushey February' is not just a calendar date, but Ekushey means a mirror of humanity and solidarity of all languages.

Highlighting the historical fact that the Bengali language has been included in the Eighth Schedule and recognised since the time of the Constitution in 1950, she said that the Bengali language has not come at the mercy of anyone.

She raised the issue of recognition of classical languages, alleging central deprivation. Banerjee said that despite the West Bengal government sending ten bags of research documents to Delhi, Bengali was not given the status of a classical language.

"Are there no writers in Bengal? Are there no cultured people in Bengal? Why is Bengal so disrespected?" she said as she responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, during a recent visit to the poll-bound state, spoke about his own achievements in recognising the Bengali language as a classical language.

Terming the current situation in India a 'dictatorship', she alleged that many people are being persecuted by being labelled as 'infiltrators' for speaking in Bengali.

She questioned why, in a democratic country like India, people of a particular language should be bulldozed or threatened with taking away their voting rights?

Pointing to the overactivity of the central agencies, she said, "No matter how much the cow's voice is, mangoes never grow on a tree. To win the hearts of people, one must first learn to love people."