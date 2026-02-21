Hailing From Delhi You Cannot Conquer Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's Jibe At BJP
The Trinamool Congress chief said that it is not possible to occupy the culture and identity of Bengal by force or threats.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP from the dais at Deshpriyo Park on International Mother Language Day.
Paying tribute to the language martyrs, she said that it is not possible to occupy the culture and identity of Bengal by force or threats.
Mamata Banerjee warned, "Bengali cannot be occupied by coming from Delhi, Bengal must first be known. What will those who do not know the land, people and culture of Bengal do when they come here? Will they stop eating fish, eating meat or wearing saris?"
At the beginning of the program today, she reminded the Bengalis of their passion and history of struggle. She said that 'Ekushey February' is not just a calendar date, but Ekushey means a mirror of humanity and solidarity of all languages.
Highlighting the historical fact that the Bengali language has been included in the Eighth Schedule and recognised since the time of the Constitution in 1950, she said that the Bengali language has not come at the mercy of anyone.
She raised the issue of recognition of classical languages, alleging central deprivation. Banerjee said that despite the West Bengal government sending ten bags of research documents to Delhi, Bengali was not given the status of a classical language.
"Are there no writers in Bengal? Are there no cultured people in Bengal? Why is Bengal so disrespected?" she said as she responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, during a recent visit to the poll-bound state, spoke about his own achievements in recognising the Bengali language as a classical language.
Terming the current situation in India a 'dictatorship', she alleged that many people are being persecuted by being labelled as 'infiltrators' for speaking in Bengali.
She questioned why, in a democratic country like India, people of a particular language should be bulldozed or threatened with taking away their voting rights?
Pointing to the overactivity of the central agencies, she said, "No matter how much the cow's voice is, mangoes never grow on a tree. To win the hearts of people, one must first learn to love people."
She compared the current central rule to the rule of 'Duryodhana-Dushashan' and urged people to stand against tyranny and adultery. "We bow our heads to the people, to the motherland; we do not bow our heads to the laddus of Delhi," she quipped.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress secretary Abhishek Banerjee targeted the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its role in the thorough revision of the voter list before the Assembly elections in West Bengal and its legal transparency.
On Saturday, he took to social media to allege a deep conspiracy to remove names from the voter list. Abhishek directly accused the ECI of "violating three rules".
He claimed that the ECI-Net portal was being manipulated in a clever way, thereby tying the hands of EROs or Electoral Registration Officers, so that Assistant Electoral Officers (AEROs) can arbitrarily remove names from the list.
Banerjee alleged, "Currently, EROs are no longer able to monitor the progress of their subordinate Assistant Electoral Officers (AEROs) on the portal." He described it as a well-planned institutional deviation.
First, referring to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, Abhishek wrote, "The ERO is ultimately responsible for the preparation and correction of the electoral roll as per the law. As per Sections 13B and 13C of the Act, the Assistant Electoral Officers are only appointed to assist the ERO, and they are bound to work under the control of the ERO at all times. In the current system, by loosening that control, the very structure of the Constitution is being attacked."
Secondly, citing the recent Supreme Court order, Abhishek said, "In its judgments of February 9 and February 20, the country's top court has made it clear that any final decision regarding the voter list will be taken only by the EROs. The court also said that the issue of inclusion or exclusion from the voter list is a 'quasi-judicial process'. No one has the right to judge God on the democratic rights of the voters of Bengal. By breaking this institutional balance, the ground is being prepared for the illegal exclusion of voters from the list."
Thirdly, he highlighted the ECI's own guidelines of June 24, 2025, in terms of breaking the law. He said, "Point 2 of that order clearly states that it is the sole responsibility of the ERO to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible citizen is included in each assembly constituency. As per the document, no one's name can be added to the list until the EROs are personally satisfied with the verification of the electoral rolls. But now their right to monitor has been taken away."
Attacking the Centre as an 'anti-Bengali landlord', Abhishek said, "Those who are pulling strings from behind the scenes and running a racket to remove names from the voter list need to understand that they will have to be held accountable in both the court of law and the court of the people. No one can play tricks on the rights of the people of Bengal."
Read More