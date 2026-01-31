‘Had No Debts Or Enemies’ : Brother Alleges Pressure From IT Officials For Confident Group Founder CJ Roy’s Death
Published : January 31, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Bengaluru: Citing the recent Income Tax raids at the premises of Confident Group, CJ Babu, brother of the deceased real estate tycoon CJ Roy, on Saturday, alleged that his brother might have taken an extreme step due to pressure from the central agency.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Babu added that his brother neither had any debts nor any enemies. Roy, founder and chairman of Confident Group, shot himself dead on Friday afternoon, police said, adding that I-T searches had been underway here for the past three days. Roy, who is in his late 50s, suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city.
Soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Babu said that his brother was under heavy pressure because of the IT raids and kept enquiring about meeting him.
“He had been calling me for the last three days. He kept asking, When will you return? He said there was pressure from the IT department. IT officer Krishna Prasad was conducting the inquiry. That was the only issue. The company was not in loss. Instead, it is in profit,” the brother said.
Babu added that Roy had called him twice on Friday morning and he had assured him to meet on Saturday, which did not materialise. Babu, while speaking to a Malayalam news channel on Friday, had said, “I don't know how the Income Tax team troubled him. They need to answer what happened that made him (Roy) take such a step. He was under pressure for the last three to four days. I was calming him down, but I did not think he would do something like this.
"I do not know what pressure they exerted on him, but I have lost my younger brother," he said. He added that the Income Tax team from Kerala first came on December 3, 2025, and stayed in Bengaluru for a few days. They then came again on January 28 after calling him back from Dubai.
Earlier in the day, the wife and son of CJ Roy reached the post-mortem centre at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. His wife, Lina Roy, and son, Rohith Roy, arrived at the hospital mortuary along with Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee President Mohammed Nalapad. Meanwhile, officials said forensic teams, including the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams, are investigating the case.
Roy, originally from Kerala, was known for his collection of high-end vehicles. However, his first love remained his Maruti-800, which he had purchased in his early years. Sources said he often said the car kept him grounded. Roy was also known for his philanthropy. At a real estate exhibition a few years ago, he announced that he would gift flats to winners from underprivileged backgrounds, PTI reported, quoting sources.
In addition, he had produced four Malayalam films. Under Roy's leadership, the Confident Group emerged as one of the leading real estate developers in Kerala and Bengaluru. According to the company's website, the group has completed several projects across Kerala and Karnataka and consistently ranks among the region’s top developers. Several prominent figures paid tribute to him on social media.
