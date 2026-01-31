ETV Bharat / state

‘Had No Debts Or Enemies’ : Brother Alleges Pressure From IT Officials For Confident Group Founder CJ Roy’s Death

Bengaluru: Citing the recent Income Tax raids at the premises of Confident Group, CJ Babu, brother of the deceased real estate tycoon CJ Roy, on Saturday, alleged that his brother might have taken an extreme step due to pressure from the central agency.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Babu added that his brother neither had any debts nor any enemies. Roy, founder and chairman of Confident Group, shot himself dead on Friday afternoon, police said, adding that I-T searches had been underway here for the past three days. Roy, who is in his late 50s, suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city.

Soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Babu said that his brother was under heavy pressure because of the IT raids and kept enquiring about meeting him.

“He had been calling me for the last three days. He kept asking, When will you return? He said there was pressure from the IT department. IT officer Krishna Prasad was conducting the inquiry. That was the only issue. The company was not in loss. Instead, it is in profit,” the brother said.

Babu added that Roy had called him twice on Friday morning and he had assured him to meet on Saturday, which did not materialise. Babu, while speaking to a Malayalam news channel on Friday, had said, “I don't know how the Income Tax team troubled him. They need to answer what happened that made him (Roy) take such a step. He was under pressure for the last three to four days. I was calming him down, but I did not think he would do something like this.