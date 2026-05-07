Habeas Corpus Plea In Gujarat HC On 'Illegal Immigration', Man Challenges Custody Of Wife, 7-Month-Old Child
The woman, who allegedly entered India through cross-border trafficking racket, escaped and fell in love with petitioner. The two got married and had a child.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A man residing in Ahmedabad has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Gujarat High Court, seeking a directive to produce his wife, a Bangladeshi national, and their seven-month-old child before the judge.
This case has transcended the scope of a mere family separation, evolving into a highly sensitive matter, encompassing several grave legal issues related to illegal immigration, human trafficking, constitutional rights, child welfare, and international citizenship.
During the hearing at the Gujarat High Court, the state government submitted a response through a senior police officer stating that the petitioner's wife is originally a Bangladeshi national. An investigation into an FIR registered in the Bharuch district revealed that the woman, along with other women had allegedly entered India illegally through an accused involved in cross-border trafficking activities.
The investigation further established that these women were trafficked across the border and illegally brought into India. Subsequently, they were housed in various locations. However, the petitioner's wife somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the accused. Thereafter, she came into contact with the petitioner, who resides in Ahmedabad. The two reportedly fell in love, got married and later had a child together. However, the entire matter spiraled into a legal dispute after an investigation was initiated regarding the woman's identity and her illegal entry into India.
The state government argued before the court that, pursuant to the 'Foreigners Act,' the 'Passport Act,' and other immigration-related statutes, legal restrictions have been imposed on the woman's movement. Consequently, the government contended that housing the woman and the child in a state-run 'Protection Home' is entirely lawful and cannot, under any circumstance, be construed as 'illegal detention.'
Furthermore, the government submitted that since the investigation into this matter is still ongoing, allowing the woman unrestricted freedom of movement could pose a serious risk, both from the perspective of national security and the integrity of the legal process. Therefore, restrictions have been imposed on her movement.
According to the state government, the 'Right to Life and Liberty' guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution is in no way being violated here as the action being taken is strictly in accordance with legal provisions.
On the other hand, the petitioner's counsel, Om Kotwal, argued before the court that it would not be appropriate to focus solely on the issue of 'illegal immigration' in this case. Rather, it is imperative to also consider the human interests of the family—specifically the relationship between the husband and wife, and most importantly, that of their seven-month-old child. He submitted to the court that the child is being compelled to reside in a government shelter home alongside his mother, growing up in an environment isolated from his family. The issues concerning the child's health, mental development, and familial environment are of equal significance.
Counsel Kotwal sought time to file a rejoinder in response to the state government's reply and urged the court to consider the humanitarian aspect concerning the couple's child. He asserted that in this matter, the humanitarian aspect holds just as much weight as the legal one. Issues involving a young child and a family require a sensitive approach.
The High Court has adjourned the case for the next hearing, scheduled to take place after the court holidays. Until then, the restrictions imposed on the movement of the woman and the child shall remain in force. However, the Court has continued to grant permission for the family to visit them, just as before.
Currently, both the woman and the child are residing in a government shelter home.
Also Read