ETV Bharat / state

Habeas Corpus Plea In Gujarat HC On 'Illegal Immigration', Man Challenges Custody Of Wife, 7-Month-Old Child

Ahmedabad: A man residing in Ahmedabad has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Gujarat High Court, seeking a directive to produce his wife, a Bangladeshi national, and their seven-month-old child before the judge.

This case has transcended the scope of a mere family separation, evolving into a highly sensitive matter, encompassing several grave legal issues related to illegal immigration, human trafficking, constitutional rights, child welfare, and international citizenship.

During the hearing at the Gujarat High Court, the state government submitted a response through a senior police officer stating that the petitioner's wife is originally a Bangladeshi national. An investigation into an FIR registered in the Bharuch district revealed that the woman, along with other women had allegedly entered India illegally through an accused involved in cross-border trafficking activities.

The investigation further established that these women were trafficked across the border and illegally brought into India. Subsequently, they were housed in various locations. However, the petitioner's wife somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the accused. Thereafter, she came into contact with the petitioner, who resides in Ahmedabad. The two reportedly fell in love, got married and later had a child together. However, the entire matter spiraled into a legal dispute after an investigation was initiated regarding the woman's identity and her illegal entry into India.

The state government argued before the court that, pursuant to the 'Foreigners Act,' the 'Passport Act,' and other immigration-related statutes, legal restrictions have been imposed on the woman's movement. Consequently, the government contended that housing the woman and the child in a state-run 'Protection Home' is entirely lawful and cannot, under any circumstance, be construed as 'illegal detention.'

Furthermore, the government submitted that since the investigation into this matter is still ongoing, allowing the woman unrestricted freedom of movement could pose a serious risk, both from the perspective of national security and the integrity of the legal process. Therefore, restrictions have been imposed on her movement.