ETV Bharat / state

Habeas Corpus Not A Tool To Secure Husband's Presence In Maintenance Case: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has held that a habeas corpus petition cannot be used as a tool to secure the presence of a husband who is allegedly evading warrants in a maintenance case.

A bench of Justices Siddharth and Vinai Kumar Dwivedi made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by Sangita Yadav. The court said it is for the concerned family court to initiate appropriate coercive measures to secure the presence of the husband in such cases.

The petitioner had approached the high court seeking a direction to trace, arrest and produce her husband, who was allegedly evading warrants issued in a maintenance execution case.

According to the case details, the family court in Azamgarh had, in January 2021, directed the husband to pay maintenance to his wife and daughter. However, he failed to comply with the order and his whereabouts remained unknown.