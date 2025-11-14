ETV Bharat / state

'Haal' Film Controversy: Kerala High Court Orders Deletion Of Two Scenes

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has ordered the removal of two scenes from the film 'Haal', which the Censor Board had heavily mandated for cuts.

The High Court's directive upholds the Censor Board's recommendations that the word 'Dhwaja' must be removed from the scene involving 'Dhwaja Pranama' (salutation/obeisance to the flag), along with the portion discussing statistics on inter-religious marriages. The producers can approach the Censor Board after implementing these two changes.

Meanwhile, while considering the petition filed by the producers, the High Court ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take a decision on granting the exhibition certificate within a maximum of two weeks. The CBFC had initially demanded the removal of references like 'Dhwaja Pranama', 'Sangham Kaavalundu' (The group is watching/guarding), and 'Rakhi', among others.

The CBFC also requested the deletion of a scene involving consumption of beef biryani. The CBFC had sought changes in a total of 15 scenes. Even if the changes were made, the CBFC informed the producers that only an 'A' certificate (Adults only) could be granted to the movie. Following this, the producers approached the High Court.

Catholic Congress Petitions High Court Against the Film

In a related development, the Catholic Congress filed an application in the High Court seeking to be impleaded in the case. The application claims that:

1. The content of the film poses a threat to religious harmony.

2. It is likely to wound the religious sentiments of the Christian community.