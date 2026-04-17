ETV Bharat / state

H5N1 Outbreak Confirmed In Hesaraghatta, Containment Measures Underway

Bengaluru: An outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed at a poultry rearing training centre, based on a report issued by the NIHSAD, with authorities initiating all containment measures as per protocol, officials said on Friday. The outbreak was reported from Mathkuru village in Hesaraghatta, following the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases report dated April 14, they said.

According to the health department, the State Rapid Response Team (RRT), District RRT, and Primary Health Centre (PHC) team visited the site on April 16. Mathkuru village has been declared an “infected zone” (0-3 km), while the surrounding 3-10 km area under PHC Hesaraghatta and Sonnenahalli has been declared a surveillance zone, officials said.

A total of 7,444 birds, 14,788 eggs, and 2,250 kg of poultry feed were culled and scientifically disposed of by the veterinary department on April 15. The burial site has been secured and declared a prohibited area for one year, the department said in a statement.