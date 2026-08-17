ETV Bharat / state

H1N1 Scare At Clarence School: Health Minister Assures Close Monitoring As Commissioner Rules Out Outbreak, Confirms Two Teachers Positive

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister U.T. Khader and Health Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde have assured parents that the government is closely monitoring the illness reported at Clarence School in Richmond Town, while clarifying that the situation does not amount to an H1N1 outbreak.

“We are in touch with the school management and the health officials concerned, and we are continuously monitoring the situation,” Khader said. He assured that the circumstances surrounding the reported illnesses would be examined and any additional positive cases closely tracked.

Hegde said no student had tested positive for H1N1 and confirmed that only two teachers had contracted the infection. Both are undergoing treatment. “There is no H1N1 outbreak at the school, and there is no need for the public to panic,” Hegde said. A Health Department surveillance team has already visited the campus, while students with symptoms have been advised to undergo testing as a precaution.

Clarence School was temporarily closed after reports claimed that more than 500 students and staff members had developed symptoms such as fever and cough. The management decided to keep the institution shut until August 18 as a preventive measure.

The initial reports led to concern among parents and the school community, particularly because respiratory infections can spread quickly in crowded places. However, the Health Commissioner clarified that the confirmed H1N1 cases were limited to two teachers and that no student had tested positive so far.

Hegde cautioned the public and the media against circulating unverified information on health-related matters, saying inaccurate reports could create avoidable fear. “H1N1 should be treated like any other viral infection. Get clarification from us before reporting such matters; otherwise, it will create unnecessary panic,” he said.